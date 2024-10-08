A South African woman could not take her eyes off a hot paramedic who had been busy at an accident scene

Penelope Blose stayed glued on the chap while he attended to his duties of helping out on a chaotic road

Social media users were floored by Blose and shared advice on how she could have caught his attention

Penelope Blose went viral on TikTok after showing her social media friends the man she had instantly fallen for.

A South African lady stunned Mzansi when she instantly fell for a hot paramedic. Image: @pennyblose

Source: TikTok

Her TikTok followers were stunned by her taste and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

SA amazed by lady crushing on hot paramedic

We often hear the phrase 'The heart wants what it wants', and a South African woman was led by that when she fell for a random paramedic who had been on duty. The chap was running up and down doing his job when Penelope Blose spotted him:

“Please help me find my future husband.”

She noticed how hot he was and decided that he was the one. The lady filmed the gent in his zone and posted an edited clip on TikTok with the caption:

“I fell in love with somebody who doesn’t even know my name.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady’s crush in viral TikTok

Social media found the post hilarious and shared their thoughts:

@Ndabezitha 🪶was stunned:

“People are dying, and you’re falling in love?”

@Ladylash shared her heartbreak story:

“Not related to this person, but yoh, I was dating a paramedic when he broke up with me; I cried so much at work. I fainted, and when they called EMS, he arrived."

@Friskie🌸 advised Penny:

“Girl, just faint over there, we can’t teach you everything."

@Stacia.Marcofain was a bit skeptical:

“Imagine Penelope putting us through all this to find out she’s the girlfriend.”

@Thando commented:

“Look for God, Penelope, not men.”

@shazzy3211 shared:

“You were supposed to be up and down over there; help them carry those bags so he could see you.”

@Daughter of the most high motivated the lady to go after her hunk:

“Impilo phambili, but indoda phambilana.”

@Fortuitous Maritse made sure to burst the lady's bubble:

“He has a wife and three kids.”

