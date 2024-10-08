“Vertical Parking”: Mzansi Wonders How Mercedes Crashed in Unusual Position

A TikTok user shared a video on the app showing people what a Mercedes-Benz looked like after it crashed

The expensive vehicle stood vertically in the middle of a busy road while men surrounded it

Members of the online community were curious about how the accident happened, cracking jokes in the comments

Recently, a video surfaced showing a Mercedes-Benz involved in an accident, standing in a seemingly impossible upright position. After seeing the car's unusual placement, many people wondered how the motorist ended up in that predicament, while others couldn't resist cracking a few jokes.

Unexplained vertical crash

Using the handle @phuthuma853, a TikTok user uploaded a video on the social media platform showing app users a Mercedes vehicle that was involved in an accident.

For some unknown reason, the car was vertical. Its bonnet banged up as it touched the ground. As traffic continued, a few people stood by the vehicle, possibly waiting for help to arrive.

Mercedes crash leaves Mzansi curious

The accident had many social media users leaving questions in the comment section, while others cracked a joke or two about the unfortunate incident.

@nomfundo_f_radebe humorously asked:

"What type of parking is that?"

@user442677273038 told the online community:

"I need a story, a vision map, and witnesses to understand how this happened because wow."

@user97154671231153 jokingly referred to the position of the car as the following:

"Vertical parking."

@0kuhlemusiq added laughing emojis when they said:

"Signs that this December is going to be hectic."

A concerned @lilms_sunshine asked app users:

"No, but guys, is the driver okay?"

Referring to a popular TikTok sound, @ponnkie.orgust humorously wrote:

"You can't park the car there."

A comical @user6303126030414 commented:

"It's just another method of parking."

