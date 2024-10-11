A Chicken Licken worker was caught on video buying KFC, and the TikTok sparked lively reactions from Mzansi peeps

The viral footage led to a flood of comments about the saltiness of Chicken Licken’s spicy chicken

While Chicken Licken remains a fan favourite, many netizens joked that it would top KFC if the spice was toned down

A video of a woman buying a KFC meal created a buzz on TikTok. Image: @mnisiwemvula93

A TikTok video of a Chicken Licken worker buying KFC has sparked a hilarious and lively debate on the platform.

Woman spotted buying from KFC

The clip posted by @mnisiwemvula93 shows the employee in uniform placing her KFC order. South Africans brought up the age-old debate about Chicken Licken’s salty chicken.

While the fast food restaurant is known for its bold spicy flavour, some people in the comments complained about the saltiness of the chicken. The clip was shared on 10 October and clocked 233k views and hundreds of comments.

See the post below:

Mzansi complains about salt in chicken

In true Mzansi style, others joked about the worker’s decision to switch it up and claimed that she must be tired of eating Chicken Licken every day.

See some comments below:

@mmamatipeng joked:

"You can't eat too much salt and pepper every day. 😔😂"

@georgemdluli said:

"The background song makes it even saltier. 😂😂😂"

@makununu mentioned:

"It's better the salt from Chicken Licken. KFC meat is dripping with blood on the inside and not well-fried. I only eat wings and drumsticks at KFC."

@khodu wrote:

"I think Chicken Licken has a deal with pharmaceutical companies for causing hypertension."

@DKTee stated:

"The country has been complaining, it's like they are not interested. 😂😂"

@psycocockoo stated:

"Chicken Licken is out to kill us with salt. 🥺"

@ALI asked:

"Who take this picture? 😂😂😂"

@Peter_no_Pan🇿🇦 added:

"Even the salt is looking for loopholes in the contract to release itself. 😂😂"

@SunshineGPBiyela said:

"Running away from oil and salt. 🤣🤣"

Woman whines about small Chicken Licken wings

In another article, Briefly News reported that one woman recorded herself going off at the staff at Chicken Licken. She was angry because one of her hot wings was too small and demanded they exchange or refund her.

She can be heard in the video saying that it was unacceptable that Chicken Licken was trying to sell her pigeon wings.

