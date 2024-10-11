Beautiful Methodist Church ladies showed off their smooth moves on social media

The huns were dressed in their guild uniforms when they moved in sync to a beat

The online community reacted to the video, with many online users loving how the ladies carried themselves

Methodist Church ladies flexed their moves. Images: @maru.binii

Source: TikTok

A video of methodist church girlies showing off smooth moves has made rounds on social media.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @maru.binii, the women are seen at church beautifully dressed in their guild uniforms. The ladies decided to do some amazing steps that captured the attention of many.

The huns moved slowly in sync and moved perfectly with the beat that was playing in the background. One could mistake the ladies for people who are performing at a smooth music show. They were so brilliant in what they were doing.

Methodist church ladies show off smooth moves

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens love the women's smooth moves

The video gained over one million views, with many online users entertained by the ladies. See the comments below:

@Marvel wrote:

"Guys we make everything fashionable in this country... Brother Enigma you are needed here😂."

@Esethu Gusha832 commented:

"Everyone talking about the lady in the middle, but I'm out here looking at Miss Ma'am on the left, soo smooth with it😊."

@Pali🌻 said:

"The lady on the Left! Ate and left no crumbs ... smooth futhi 🥰🥰🥰."

@Sehorane Leseilane adored:

"Far left is my fighter. So elegant with it 🥹."

@whimsicalWanderer joked:

"Enigma must not see this😭😭😭."

@Tokologo Langa loved:

"Smooth! The lady on the left is super smooth. Love it."

@navy was envious:

"This is my sign to join Westley Guild😭👍🏽."

