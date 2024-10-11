A South African lady has had enough of playing wifey without a rock on her hand or at least a lobola on the way

Santie sat in front of her man and watched him do 'wife duties' as she chilled with a can of alcohol in her hand

Social media users were impressed with the woman's boundaries and shared their thoughts in the comments

One Mzansi lady signed out of the recurring role of being seen as a potential wife but has yet to reach the goal

Mzansi was amazed by a woman who watched her man do his own chores while she watched. Image: @santie_saint

Source: TikTok

Santie shared a clip where she acted like a laidback girlfriend instead of auditioning for the role of the wife when she saw no signs of being promoted.

SA lady drinks alcohol while man does chores

Many women get into relationships with the goal of one day marrying their partner. They spend most of their time proving themselves to be wife material by acing chores and meeting their men's needs.

One South African lady burned the script for the recurring role she had been auditioning for and never getting. Santie got tired of doing wife duties at a girlfriend price and watched her man do his laundry by hand while she filled hers with a can of alcohol as relaxed on the couch:

"Drinking alcohol while watching him doing his own laundry because I'm not gonna do wifey duties at a girlfriend price."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to woman refusing to do wifey duties

Social media users were impressed with the lady and commented:

@Tsikira Bridgette saluted the woman:

"Sisterhood, motherhood, brotherhood, fatherhood, all hoods are so proud of you."

@K To The Second Letter explained:

"People are angry in the comments because they're doing wifey duties at girlfriend price."

@A_blessing_she_is shared:

"An ex once asked me how I would feel if I watched TV and he was doing laundry. I told him I would feel normal, it's not an issue."

@Beez979 commented:

"I watched him clean his entire apartment whilst I was eating food he cooked for me and washed my plate after. I'm training him because I wouldn't say I like cooking, so he must learn until now because I'm strict."

@T.mama🥰 shared:

"We have been married for a year plus, and I still don't do his laundry."

@ivysuyia acknowledged:

"At least you are keeping him company; that is something."

@Azande Mkhize♥️ was proud:

"I say, president general amongst the nations, we salute you."

SA bashes gent’s mother after describing dream makoti

Briefly News also reported that a South African man caught smoke online after he voiced out what kind of woman his mother wanted for him. The ladies trashed the mom's standards and asked the gent to pursue her since she knew his standards best.

The comments section got heated as the women expressed themselves in a thread of comments.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News