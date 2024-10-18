A history teacher had online community members demanding she give a learner marks for a question she marked wrong in a test

The pupil gave the answer on how he understood it when it was explained, but the teacher wanted an answer from specific angles

Social media users were amused by the Grade 8 pupil's answer and asked the teacher to acknowledge his efforts and understanding of the lesson

A teacher was asked to reconsider giving a pupil marks after showing the answer

Source: TikTok

A Grade 8 teacher had Mzansi in full support of a pupil she marked wrong in a question about the British's aim when they came to Africa.

The teacher shared her pupil's cute answer on her TikTok page under the user handle @samunzimande, which reached 1.2M views, 51k likes, and over 1.6K comments.

The answer that got Mzansi talking

The teacher shared a post of the pupil's answer to the question:

"What was the main aim of the British when coming to Africa?"

The pupil responded with the following:

"They want our land, and they told us to pray. After opening our eyes, they have the land and we have babies."

See the post here:

Mzansi demands full marks for the pupil

After seeing the post, the online community supported the boy, asking the teacher to give him marks for his answer as his answer was not wrong. Some commented on primary education limiting pupil's creativity by expecting answers in a certain way:

User @thomas_sm7 shared:

"🤣🤣 they must take that kid to grade 9 because he is ahead of the grade 8 memorandum."

User @23Bosslady noted:

"I think basic education is limiting, and sometimes messes a person up, from such situations I lost creativity because even though I had the right answers, I had to compose them in a acceptable way.

User @Info_Coach added:

"Future Julius Malema right there 👌 i fighter ulibona lisalincane nje 🙌🏽😂😂."

User @Dark_merlon said:

"This child is an aspiring comrade 😭."

User @TheArmchairPhilosopher commented:

"I like the teacher's comment. There is a correct answer, and there is the expected answer. Student gave the correct one, not the expected one🤣🤣🤣."

User @phetogo Bra Rich Seko detailed:

"He is right, but this comes in as a secondary interest, their main aim was minerals, but he deserves a half mark."

