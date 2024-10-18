“We Are Sober, Chommie”: Women Refused Alcohol at Groove After Partying Too Hard

A bartender at a local establishment called Copper Club refused two women alcoholic beverages

The friends tried their best to get the man to serve them alcoholic drinks, even noting they would share one

Social media users in the viral post's comment section found the interaction comical but also applauded the bartender

Two women were refused alcohol at a food and drink establishment. Images: @sihlenqwiliso

When people go out to parties, the drink of choice is often alcohol, which can be enjoyed responsibly but also poses risks when overconsumed.

After a bartender noticed that two friends had already had enough to drink, he refused to serve them more alcohol.

No more drinks for you

A local woman named Sihle Nqwiliso uploaded a video of herself and her friend at a bar called Copper Club on her TikTok account (@sihlenqwiliso).

The woman wrote in her post:

"POV: You and your girl had a little too much fun, and they refuse to give you more bev."

While possibly under the influence of alcohol, the two women pleaded with a bartender to serve them more.

However, the man on the other side of the counter refused, saying:

"Anything else we can get you, but not alcohol."

Sihle turned to her friend and comically said:

"We are so sober, chommie."

Trying to come up with a plan, the friend said to the bartender:

"Can you please get one drink for the both of us? We'll share it."

Unfortunately, the plan didn't work, as the man stood by his decision to serve the women anything but alcohol.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi applauds man refusing women alcohol

While many local internet users found the women's reaction hilarious, others praised the employee for considering the women's safety and well-being.

@denny__010 told the online community:

"If we had more businesses like this, we’d save more lives."

@margomoy1 said to the partygoers:

"They did good, ladies. I would feel safe there."

@nolurudotiks wrote in the comments:

"I wonder what you guys were doing for them to say, “Ja no, they're finished.'"

@lihlebhebhe1 shared how they would've felt in the situation:

"I would've had tears in my eyes, but they're saving you guys, and I love it."

@elizabethrose531 told app users:

"You can hear the care in his voice."

@maphakathi3 laughed and said:

"Me negotiating with my brother when he feels I had enough."

