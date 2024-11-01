A video of traditional celebrations for the opening of Vryheid Mall amazed many people on social media

A video showcasing the epic opening of Vryheid Mall, known as Princess Mkabayi Mall in KwaZulu-Natal, wowed many people online.

Vryheid Mall traditional opening celebrations wow, SA

The Princess Mkabayi Mall opened on October 31, 2024, and the people of Vryheid and the neighbouring areas of KwaZulu-Natal were welcomed to shop, where they could mingle and enjoy the mall as part of three days of festivities, according to Bizcommunity.

The Vryheid mall is reportedly the largest consolidated retail offering within a 100-kilometre radius. The mall is named after Princess Mkabayi kaJama, an influential figure in Zulu history.

The video shared by TikTok user @lange_lihlen shows the unique traditional celebrations held to celebrate the opening. The clip wowed many people in Mzansi and went viral online, causing a massive buzz among South Africans.

Take a look at the impressive opening celebration of Vryheid Mall in the video below:

SA responds to the TikTok video

The online community were amazed by the traditional celebrations of the opening of Vryheid Mall as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

Yadah Shange said:

"Smart cities love seeing these investments, more job opportunities, nathi last week Port Shepstone Mall was opened."

Tk wrote:

"You will respect them when it comes to their culture."

Gordonthegreat1 expressed:

"Next time, can they open firms, factories and manufacturing sites instead of a Mall...really a Mall...really."

@blackman wrote:

"If we were doing this while owning these malls or the economy of this country, I would be proud."

MaDlams commented:

"Phakama Zulu! Proud of you!"

