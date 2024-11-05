A Gqeberha gentleman hilariously had a runny tummy in a moving taxi and could hold it

The guy jumped off the vehicle before reaching his destination and dint even want a toilet paper from passengers

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A man hilariously had a runny tummy on the taxi. Images: @BFG Images, @The Good Brigade

A Gqeberha man in the Eastern Cape had to deal with a runny tummy in the taxi.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @abnar44, the taxi can be seen driving its passengers around the city of Gqeberha. However, what captured people's attention was the passenger sitting in the front seat.

The man had a runny tummy. He could hold himself and wanted to get out of the taxi so he could help himself. He did not even want to wait for people to get him toilet paper and even his stop, lol.

Gqeberha man gets runny tummy in a taxi

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens entertained by the video

The video gained over 400k views, with many online users making jokes. See the comments below:

@Redrum could relate:

"You sweat and get cold at the same time 😂😂😂😂."

@Alexis Lexi Tshangana said:

"My biggest fear inside a plane 🥺🥺."

@Sipho Mlanjeni wrote:

"Plot twist, he hadn't paid yet, and that was his actual destination."

@Kamohelo Modise 🤍 asked:

"Lol what if he just didn’t wanna pay 😂."

@adrian commented:

"Goodness gracious failed while I was driving home .worst thing ever brakes failed as I opened the gate and jumped into car and then drove car ryt to the back door close to the toilet wt a thing."

@Kamogel.o🥷🏻 was entertained:

"This finished me 😂😂😂."

@CandyP said:

"I laughed till I cried 😂😂😂😂😂 this is the funniest thing I've seen in a long time."

