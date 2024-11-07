“This Generation and Laziness”: Internet Stunned as Woman Turns Rice Into Pap

A woman from Nigeria shared a TikTok video of how she turned rice into what South Africans call pap

She sectioned the food, placed a portion into a bowl and added a delicious gravy to eat with it

Social media users in the post's comment section were surprised by the unique pap-making method

A woman showed how she turned rice into pap. Images: @noorcooks_ / TikTok, @noorcooks_ / Instagram

All around the world, people creatively transform familiar ingredients into dishes that resemble those from other cultures, showing the universal ingenuity in cooking.

Recently, a resourceful woman shared her method of turning rice into a classic South African staple.

Woman turns rice into pap

Nigerian cook and content creator Nuriyya Khalil took to her TikTok account (@noorcooks_) to show the internet how she made what Mzansi calls pap.

The woman used a hand mixer to mix a big pot of rice, which she later sectioned and covered in cling wrap. She then put one of the portions into a bowl and covered the food in gravy.

Nuriyya wrote in her post:

"POV: You said yes to the soft life."

Watch the video below:

Internet users react to woman turning rice into pap

The viral video had hundreds of curious social media users commenting on the woman's interesting pap-making method. However, the woman insisted in the comments she was not making pap but a Nigerian dish called tuwon shinkafa.

@charmsyberry playfully wrote:

"This generation and laziness. What's the name of that hand mixer?"

An upset @janenyangani commented:

"Hai, man, what is that? If you wanted to make pap, why didn't you make it the right way? Is it laziness, or what?"

@shamsuddeen_ahmad jokingly asked the woman:

"Are you a carpenter or the wife of an engineer?"

@khimderella shared in the comment section:

"I will never judge someone for making pap this way. What you really need to do is show us how to clean the pots afterwards because cleaning a pap pot is so tiring."

@cliff8410 laughed and said:

"I saw the gravy and immediately knew it's not South Africa."

Woman shows results of pap made with kitchen gadget

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman proud to have found a shortcut for cooking pap using a kitchen tool.

Online users shared their reactions, and many were impressed with how the woman prepared her pap and the results.

