“This Generation and Laziness”: Internet Stunned as Woman Turns Rice Into Pap
- A woman from Nigeria shared a TikTok video of how she turned rice into what South Africans call pap
- She sectioned the food, placed a portion into a bowl and added a delicious gravy to eat with it
- Social media users in the post's comment section were surprised by the unique pap-making method
All around the world, people creatively transform familiar ingredients into dishes that resemble those from other cultures, showing the universal ingenuity in cooking.
Recently, a resourceful woman shared her method of turning rice into a classic South African staple.
Woman turns rice into pap
Nigerian cook and content creator Nuriyya Khalil took to her TikTok account (@noorcooks_) to show the internet how she made what Mzansi calls pap.
The woman used a hand mixer to mix a big pot of rice, which she later sectioned and covered in cling wrap. She then put one of the portions into a bowl and covered the food in gravy.
Nuriyya wrote in her post:
"POV: You said yes to the soft life."
Watch the video below:
Internet users react to woman turning rice into pap
The viral video had hundreds of curious social media users commenting on the woman's interesting pap-making method. However, the woman insisted in the comments she was not making pap but a Nigerian dish called tuwon shinkafa.
@charmsyberry playfully wrote:
"This generation and laziness. What's the name of that hand mixer?"
An upset @janenyangani commented:
"Hai, man, what is that? If you wanted to make pap, why didn't you make it the right way? Is it laziness, or what?"
@shamsuddeen_ahmad jokingly asked the woman:
"Are you a carpenter or the wife of an engineer?"
@khimderella shared in the comment section:
"I will never judge someone for making pap this way. What you really need to do is show us how to clean the pots afterwards because cleaning a pap pot is so tiring."
@cliff8410 laughed and said:
"I saw the gravy and immediately knew it's not South Africa."
