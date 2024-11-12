Two Mzansi creatives took the opportunity and created an Amapiano beat based on Baltasar Engonga's scandal

One gent flexed his vocals while the other created a beat and mixed the stunning vocals

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing their love for the creativity

Mzansi creative created a song that was inspired by Baltasar Engonga. Images: @chiefbaltasr/ Twitter, @thabiso_lavish/ Instagram

Source: UGC

Two gents made a fire bop about Baltasar Engonga who is embroiled in one of the biggest scandals in the world.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @killorbeezbeatz, one man can be seen singing. He coined a song about Baltasar Engonga's scandals. he made it sound so attractive.

Another gent hopped into his system and created a beat and mixed it it the gent's vocals. The bop came out stunning. One could even argue and say it might be one of the biggest songs into the festive season if the two decide to make it an official song.

Gents create Amapiano beat based on Baltasar Engonga's scandal

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens show love for the beat

The video gained over 800k views, with many online users expressing their love for the creativity. See the comments below:

@Mpilove🌺 wrote:

"Festive beat😂."

@Vinny Da Vinci applauded:

"You understood the assignment 👊."

@zondolicious said:

"This is the hit guys lets protect this song from someone we all know please give the guy the copy right."

@Posh expressed:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂South Africa is the only khanthri that remains undefeated."

@INkosiYodriverBamaPolo was entertained:

"I was waiting for this😂."

@Nana loved:

"The song needs to come out."

@Stha Mangena commented:

"I knew it was only a matter of time 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 love it."

@M.F.U.D.U.M.A.L.O THEE GEMINI said:

"🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 This man should do a tour or a podcast I'm curious of where he gets the stamina."

American gent hilariously sings in isiZulu

In another story, Briefly News reported about an American man who sang in IsiZulu.

An American man wowed online users after he showed himself singing in one of South Africa's languages. A clip posted by @beyondborders_jh shows a man from the United States of America singing in IsiZulu, one of South Africa's 12 official languages spoken in Mzansi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News