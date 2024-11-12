A naive lady shared her conversation with her boyfriend on TikTok and got roasted for not reading between the lines

Ziphelele Sibisi gave a man who is still trying to maintain a healthy relationship with his baby mama a chance

Social media users assured her that her bae was cheating on her with her alleged ex-girlfriend

TikTokkers have created a funny and viral trend of showing how drastically their lives changed after they gave a random person a chance to be in a relationship with them.

One lady was brave enough to fall in love with a man who was co-parenting with his baby mama.

SA roast lady giving random dad a chance

Mzansi was stunned by a woman's liver after she took her bravery to the next level by dating another woman's baby daddy. The naive hun could not take the hints that she could possibly be the side chick.

Her man posted the mother of his child with a warm caption that would have made any other lady break things off with him. The lady shared her boyfriend's explanation on TikTok:

"My sunshine, I know you're still angry with me for posting the mother of my child since it was her birthday, and I couldn't think of any other caption besides 'My love'. I did all of that for the sake of the baby, and I'm trying by all means to be a great dad. Please forgive me, my Sunshine."

The lad begged his Sunshine some more:

"They are both coming to visit me this December. I promise we will sleep in separate rooms. I'm doing all of this for the sake of the baby. You know that I love you, and I still choose you, my Sunshine."

The lady believed her man and sighed:

"What a great dad."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi roasts lady dating someone's baby daddy

Social media users were stunned by how the lady could not read between the lines:

@Davie_28 roasted the hun:

"Oh, Sunshine, there's an 80% chance of rain here."

@UncleT trolled the hun:

"Oh, Sunshine, it's partly cloudy with thundershowers."

@oreo_tshego❤️🥱clarified this with Sunshine:

"As a baby mama, he's lying to you."

@Victoria Phumla shared a viral funny sound:

"Latoya's lies."

@Lindo shared:

"I'm also a man with a baby mama, and I would never post her for any reason."

@Lisa translated the message:

"Maybe they'll invite you to their wedding for the sake of the baby."

@azipheli_✨🎀 warned the girlies:

"Guys, leave baby daddies alone."

@Oh: That Christel echoed the gent's energy:

"'My Sunshine, I only got her pregnant again for the sake of the baby; they needed a sibling'."

