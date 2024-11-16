Highschool Student Flexes iPhone Upgrade to Friends in a TikTok Video, SA Amused by Hyped Pupils
- A high schooler made a TikTok video after getting a brand-new phone and she took it to school to show off
- The clip captured how her friends reacted to her good news, and they did not disappoint as they lost it
- Online users were thoroughly amused after seeing what a big deal the new phone was to the young students
In a TikTok video, a pupil demonstrated what a big deal an iPhone is. Viewers were fascinated to see how high schoolers reacted to their friend's new phone.
The TikTok video of the new phone owner amused online users. The video received thousands of likes and was filled with comments from entertained South Africans.
High schooler buys new phone
In a video on TikTok by @lukhona_mdingi, the creator showed her friends that she got a brand-new iPhone. The clip was a montage of all her friends screaming with excitement to congratulate her when they noticed her phone upgrade. Watch the clip below:
SA amused by enthusiasm for iPhone
Online users commented that it seemed the TikTokker had real friends who were happy for her. Read people's comments below:
yong_Starr gushed:
"I literally found myself smiling alone, congratulations, stranger."
Kkkknnnn commented:
"Sbwl to have these kind of friends."
Princess.mpl wrote:
"Girls that get happy for other girls? Love it."
gorge wyt🇿🇦🇺🇲 remarked:
"Having an iPhone is an achievement nowadays."
.tshidi_r was touched:
"Friends that are not jealous."
Vee added:
"These are all genuine friends 😭no sign of jealousy on site."
