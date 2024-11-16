A high schooler made a TikTok video after getting a brand-new phone and she took it to school to show off

The clip captured how her friends reacted to her good news, and they did not disappoint as they lost it

Online users were thoroughly amused after seeing what a big deal the new phone was to the young students

In a TikTok video, a pupil demonstrated what a big deal an iPhone is. Viewers were fascinated to see how high schoolers reacted to their friend's new phone.

A TikTok video shows high schoolers who were overjoyed that their friend got an iPhone. Image: @lukhona_mdingi

The TikTok video of the new phone owner amused online users. The video received thousands of likes and was filled with comments from entertained South Africans.

High schooler buys new phone

In a video on TikTok by @lukhona_mdingi, the creator showed her friends that she got a brand-new iPhone. The clip was a montage of all her friends screaming with excitement to congratulate her when they noticed her phone upgrade. Watch the clip below:

SA amused by enthusiasm for iPhone

Online users commented that it seemed the TikTokker had real friends who were happy for her. Read people's comments below:

yong_Starr gushed:

"I literally found myself smiling alone, congratulations, stranger."

Kkkknnnn commented:

"Sbwl to have these kind of friends."

Princess.mpl wrote:

"Girls that get happy for other girls? Love it."

gorge wyt🇿🇦🇺🇲 remarked:

"Having an iPhone is an achievement nowadays."

.tshidi_r was touched:

"Friends that are not jealous."

Vee added:

"These are all genuine friends 😭no sign of jealousy on site."

Woman unboxes an iPhone from Shein

Briefly News previously reported that netizens went wild on social media after a video showcasing an iPhone from Shein being unboxed.

One young lady flexed an iPhone she purchased from Shein under the handle @sheinechuiq. The hun was excited to finally get her hands on her iPhone device.

In the clip, she showed how she unboxed the iPhone, and people were shocked and amazed by it. She then switched it on, and the video was well received by online users. It became a viral hit on TikTok, generating over 1.4 million views and thousands of likes and comments.

