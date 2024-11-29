A mother showcased how she went above and beyond to make her daughter's day with her craving

The lady unveiled how she cooked homemade Chicken Licken wings, and peeps' mouths drooled

Mzansi netizens loved the woman's culinary skills as many flooded comments inquiring about the hun's recipe

One South African woman impressed many people with her homemade Chicken Licken wings.

A woman flexed her homemade Chicken Licken wings in a TikTok video. Image: @koketso_kgakoa

Source: TikTok

Homemade Chicken Licken wings wow SA

The social media user shared a video under the TikTok handle @koketso_kgakoa, in which she showcased how she was cooking her homemade Chicken Licken wings.

@koketso_kgakoa revealed to her viewers that her daughter was craving Chicken Licken wings, so she decided to make them herself. The woman went on to showcase the final results, and boy, it was giving.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The clip quickly went viral on social media, leaving peeps' mouths drooling and amassing many views along with thousands of likes and comments within a day of its publication.

Watch the video below:

SA loves the lady's homemade Chicken Licken wings

People went wild over the woman's homemade Chicken Licken wings, and many flocked to the comments section to inquire about the recipe while some gushed over the delicious meal, saying:

Tee said:

"That looks nice, plaza. Mommy is making fried chicken ka black pot and fire. It’s a deal."

NdaNdoMuk wrote:

"And what better way than mollo wa fase.. make them best."

Vallie M shared:

"Recipe, please."

Tlami was impressed:

"Wow, mommy."

Keneilwe commented

"Kopa recipe, please."

Karabo replied:

"Ereng tlala ereng tlala yoh haii odi bethile mommy."

Woman plugs Mzansi with a pizza pan recipe

Briefly News previously reported that a young woman shared her simple pizza recipe, and netizens thanked her for her helpful plug and asked for food tips.

The footage shared by @lindiweguyo on the video platform gained over 2312K views, thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok. The clip shows the woman placing her flour into a blue bucket. She then adds one teaspoon of salt, two spoons of sugar, one teaspoon of baking powder and one and a half cups of lukewarm water.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News