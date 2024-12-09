The annual Pretoria Christmas convoy brings Disney-like magic with decorated emergency vehicles

Teams get into the gift of giving with party packs filled with treats and toys for children and adults

Many expressed their excitement for the joy and festive mood these convoys bring to their neighbourhoods

The Christmas convoy in PTA spread cheer and festive fun in the streets as they gave out party packs. They kickstarted the festive mood within the community. Images: @funtimewithtshelo Source: TikTok

A heartwarming video of a convoy has captured Mzansi's attention. Posted by @funtimewithtshelo, the clip shows police cars and service trucks covered in twinkling lights, with one vehicle even sporting a huge Santa hat.

Workers got into the festive spirit, dressed in Christmas outfits as they waved from their bright trucks. Some vehicles played festive music, while others had Santa Claus riding along. The poster wrote:

"The fact that they do this every single year is so sweet❤️"

The convoy brings more than just a light show to the streets, as emergency workers sit in the back of the trucks throwing party packs to excited children and adults lining the pavements.

Watch the video here.

Community celebrates annual tradition

The comment section overflowed with joy as viewers shared their experiences and a few requests.

@tladdiey🎀 captured everyone's feelings when she exclaimed:

"Disneyland yase South Africa❤️😂"

@Zimba☆ shared their annual excitement:

"I wait for them outside the gate, because they give us party packs everytime🧍🏿"

SAPS humbly commented:

"We are just doing our job guys,"

To which the creator responded warmly:

"We're proud of you 😭👏🏽"

@👑 MuntuOmuhle👑 added to the festive spirit:

"It's the free candy and toys they always give the kids, including me 🤣🤣"

MRS SIBIYA👩🏽‍🏫💍commented:

"I'm waiting for the 22nd 🥰🥰 ( Pretoria North)"

@#Earth to Dzun2 was quite surprised and asked:

"Since when did we start doing this in south africa now 😂"

@Sunflower 🌻 voiced what many were thinking:

"Every community should do this 🥺"

