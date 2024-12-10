“Friends I’d Want for My Husband”: SA Loves Video of Men Throwing a Daddy Shower

A TikTok user shared a video of a group of male friends throwing a daddy shower for a father-to-be

As friends entered, they brought with them a pack of nappies, which they put around the man of the hour

Social media users loved how supportive the men were and how they celebrated their friend

When a couple expects their bundle of joy, people often focus on celebrating and supporting the mother-to-be. Breaking tradition, a group of friends came together to throw a 'daddy shower,' putting the spotlight on the dad-to-be with thoughtful gifts to prepare him for fatherhood.

Raining men at the daddy shower

Using the handle @lekkerstylist on TikTok, a man shared a stunning video of men entering a daddy shower for their friend, not coming in empty-handed. The supportive gents, dancing around the future father, brought packs of nappies.

It was an excellent investment as, these days, nappies don't come cheap.

Mzansi adores the daddy shower

Hundreds of local social media users gathered in the comment section to express their thoughts about the men celebrating their friend becoming a father.

@lin70l told the online community:

"These are the good friends I'd want for my husband."

@miarilwele added in the comments:

"These are the best friends ever."

@madlamini2540, who loved the video, shared:

"The way those nappies will come in handy when the bundle of joy arrives."

@inno3565 said to the gents:

"Well done showing one another a child is raised by the village."

@caroline4736 wrote in the comment section:

"Good guys, you're doing a good job. Keep it up. You seemed to be grown up, not always Savanna."

@userparlem shared with the men:

"I really love and appreciate groups of responsible and caring dads. This trend is the best. The sisterhood is very proud of these rare gems."

