“I Refuse to Believe I’m the Problem”: Woman Underwhelmed by Food Served at Matric Marking Centre
- A marking assistant for the class of 2024 was underwhelmed by the food they were given at the institution
- Onkabetse Mosala shared some of the bland meals they were served after hours of reviewing chunky scripts
- Social media users were unimpressed and sympathised with the woman for enduring the unfortunate culinary experience
The class of 2024 recently finished writing and is awaiting their final results, which will be released in January 2025.
A team of qualified professionals has been appointed to assist with the process of marking the endless scripts.
As one of the assistants, Onkabetse Mosala documented her experience, but the meals they were served underwhelmed her completely. She rated all the food she ate and amazed Mzansi.
The first meal was a slice of white bread, grated cheese, and a scrambled egg, which the lady skipped. She ate the second meal: chicken schnitzel with veggies on the side and a malva pudding, which she gave away.
The third meal was pap, wors, and a pool of gravy that she did not touch because of its lack of appeal. Unfortunately, she sat out the fourth meal, which was a slice of white bread, a slice of tomato, two chicken patties, and ketchup on the side.
More meals served at the marking centre:
- Beef stew, mash and spinach
- Spaghetti, mince and green salad
- Slice of bread, two viennas and an egg
- Steak, rice, mixed vegetables, and mash
- Bread, a slice of tomato and egg
- Mince, rice, chakalaka
- Bread, cheese and boiled egg
- Fish, potato salad and tomatoes
- Chicken schnitzel and veggies
- Malva
- Mince and rice
The lady mostly ordered food online and gave away her meals that were unappetising:
“I literally ordered out almost every day, and I refuse to believe that I’m the problem.”
See some of the meals below:
SA reacts to marking assistant’s meal in viral TikTok
Social media users understood where the lady was coming from and commented:
@Ogone Mulutsi was floored:
“The spaghetti is a salad?”
@Gofi🎀 commented:
“I was waiting to see the pie and beetroot.”
@lwandle🎀 was dusted:
“The boiled egg?”
@MyMoney 🤑 asked:
“Did you have the banana salad?”
@MsScott wrote:
“I thought that you were in hospital.”
@Themba commented:
“Boarding school food.”
@_____ was baffled:
“Forget the steak, did you see the gravy?”
@Naledi Mkhwanazi was over it:
“They were the worst shame, especially their steak and that gravy.”
