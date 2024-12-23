A woman on TikTok remembered all the hardship her mom went through to give her a comfortable life

She never questioned her mother’s love and wrote a lovely message appreciating all that she was to her

Social media users comforted her with kind words in a thread of 115 comments

Being loved unconditionally by a parent is one of the most beautiful gifts, and a lady on TikTok proved this to be true.

A Mzansi lady remembered her late mother in a lovely TikTok post. Image: @cherryk0la_.

Source: TikTok

Gina shared how hard her mother hustled for her through every storm to ensure she lived a better life.

Lady remembers late mom’s unconditional love

Gina shared that her mother was suffering from stress as she was struggling financially. In 2017, she took out a student loan for her daughter even though she was already drowning in debt.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In 2021, Gina obtained her degree but fell ill for two years. Her mom took early retirement to take care of her daughter and to pay off the loans, so Gina didn’t have to worry about them:

“She still wanted to go back to work, and that sums up the kind of person my mom was.

“Sometimes I invalidate my grief and think I should be over it by now or that I am overreacting. I then listened to people who knew my mom personally speak about her and realised it was not going to hit me like a million trains. Thank you, God, for letting me experience an immeasurable and insurmountable love.

“Thank you for a love so great that the loss of it is Earth-shattering. I am eternally grateful; I was blessed beyond measure. I know God’s love is unconditional, eternal, sacrificial, and immutable because my mom existed, and she was full of it. Being loved by her was endlessly rewarding. I would endure losing her countless times over if it meant I’d experience her love once more.”

See the post below:

A lady remembered her late mom in a lovely TikTok post.

Source: TikTok

A woman shared a lovely message about her late mom on TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to lady’s remembering late mom

Social media users were moved by the lady’s post and commented:

@Lentletse 🍒 explained:

“Grief is never-ending. It comes in waves, and when it does, embrace it. There’s beauty in knowing that our love continues to run deep even in death; it’s immeasurable. I’m sorry for your loss.”

@Nomabesidubula said:

“No! No! I wanted to see you two living your best lives as she retired. Oh, my heart is so sore for you. I’m praying for you.”

@M3M3♥️ commented:

“Well, put. No love like a mother's love, I know! Mine also went to be with the Lord, but there is never a single day I don't think about her love and what she did as our mom.”

@Nosipho❤️ said:

“She deserved to see you succeed, but she’s proud of you.”

@Ba nyela ❤ wrote:

“She fought for you because you are worth it. What a lovely ancestor to have.”

3 More stories about grief by Briefly News

Source: Briefly News