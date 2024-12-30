A woman in Cape Town shared a video on TikTok, where she captured a man diving into a local swimming pool

The man received cheers from many onlookers as he made a huge belly flop into the water

Social media users called the man confident and shared their thoughts in the post's comment section

People often love performing playful tricks and creative moves in the water at the local swimming pool, turning their time into a lively spectacle. Among them, one man stood out, captivating everyone with his entertaining diving skills.

A dive to remember

A TikTok user named Kouthie took to her account to share a video of a man at Sea Point Pavillion, an outdoor swimming pool facility in Cape Town.

The brave man climbed the steps of a diving board to jump off and belly-flop into the water while onlookers cheered for him.

Mzansi reacts to man belly-flopping

Hundreds of local internet users dived into the woman's comment section to share their thoughts about the man risking a sore belly with his dive.

@woooohooo5 said to the online community:

"I love this for him. He is so comfortable and confident."

@shakienah said with a laugh:

"It's the confidence that counts."

@olivia19773 wrote in the comment section about the crowd:

"I like how they are cheering for him."

Kouthie responded to the TikTokker:

"That's why he decided to dive five times in a row after this. It gave him the courage."

@...bessie_botha, who loved the video, stated:

"He's having such a lekker time. I love it!"

@mkbullies added to the comments:

"He's got guts. Well done to him. He's just having fun like everyone else."

