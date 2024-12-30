“Comfortable and Confident”: Onlookers Cheer for Man Doing Belly Flop at Swimming Pool
- A woman in Cape Town shared a video on TikTok, where she captured a man diving into a local swimming pool
- The man received cheers from many onlookers as he made a huge belly flop into the water
- Social media users called the man confident and shared their thoughts in the post's comment section
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
People often love performing playful tricks and creative moves in the water at the local swimming pool, turning their time into a lively spectacle. Among them, one man stood out, captivating everyone with his entertaining diving skills.
A dive to remember
A TikTok user named Kouthie took to her account to share a video of a man at Sea Point Pavillion, an outdoor swimming pool facility in Cape Town.
The brave man climbed the steps of a diving board to jump off and belly-flop into the water while onlookers cheered for him.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Take a look at the TikTok video below:
Mzansi reacts to man belly-flopping
Hundreds of local internet users dived into the woman's comment section to share their thoughts about the man risking a sore belly with his dive.
@woooohooo5 said to the online community:
"I love this for him. He is so comfortable and confident."
@shakienah said with a laugh:
"It's the confidence that counts."
@olivia19773 wrote in the comment section about the crowd:
"I like how they are cheering for him."
Kouthie responded to the TikTokker:
"That's why he decided to dive five times in a row after this. It gave him the courage."
@...bessie_botha, who loved the video, stated:
"He's having such a lekker time. I love it!"
@mkbullies added to the comments:
"He's got guts. Well done to him. He's just having fun like everyone else."
3 other stories about people diving
- A woman who hilariously dived into a shallow pool left social media users laughing in the comment section.
- A courageous man jumped into a swimming pool to grab a massive python chilling in the water.
- A comical video of a little boy failing to make a big splash during his swimming lesson had South Africans howling with laughter.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za