One gent entertained Mzansi with his now-viral video of his father showing off his unique and silly talent

The parent appeared shirtless as he tried his best to knock his son off his feet with his brilliance

The clip trended and generated almost one million views in less than 24 hours

It’s always interesting to see African parents let loose and have fun with their children, as they are known to be rigid and strict.

Mzansi was floored by a dad's "unique" talent. Image: @renaldo.adams

Source: TikTok

One South African chap captured a golden yet hilarious moment of his dad showing off his child-like skills.

Dad showed off Usain Bolt-like speed

One South African man was proud to show off his cool talent for his son. He took off his top as he prepared to amaze him and his internet friends.

He ran in one spot, doing so at an intense speed. The chap was proud of himself and flashed a victorious smile after his performance:

“My dad showed us his talent.”

Usain Bolt's speed is still unmatched

His act resembled the celebrated talent of one of the fastest athletes in the world, Usain Bolt, who has won multiple awards. The Jamaican runner remains number one with a top speed of 9.58, set 15 years ago, according to Northeastern Global News.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to dad showing off talent in viral TikTok

Social media users were floored by the duo and shared their thoughts in a thread of over 1K comments:

@Tinyiko The Voice wondered:

“Why are dads like that?”

@Ross trolled the chap:

“It’s giving Mike Tyson.”

@Tebby Oo pointed out:

“He is so proud of himself!”

@Palesa Mantoa Letsab confessed:

“My mind quickly thought of Sonic.”

@Tode Evidence asked:

“Is that Muhammad Ali?”

@Thapi🩷 shared:

“I thought he was gonna run away.”

@itsnotasante said:

“I was waiting for a backflip.”

@Q2fs1t commented:

“My dad does this every now and then.”

