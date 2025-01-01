A financially savvy lady shared a plan for couples to save over R25K by December 2025, starting from the end of Jan

The TikTok post showed monthly amounts to be shared by husbands and wives should contribute, which increased as the months progressed

After social media users saw the clip, many appreciated it, thanking the lady for giving them an easy and realistic way to save money

A wise lady shared a money-saving plan for couples for the new year. Image: @philisiwe.msiza1

As the new year begins, it presents us with an opportunity to improve holistically and save big, ensuring a comfortable end to 2025 or the chance to spoil ourselves with that one thing we've always wanted.

A wise lady came through for Mzansi couples, plugging them with a doable money-saving plan she shared under her handle @philisiwe.msiza1 on TikTok.

The loved money-savings plan

The post shared by @philisiwe.msiza1 shows the wife saving R300 at the end of January and the husband saving R500. In February, the wife's amount goes up by R200 and the man's by R300, leaving them to pay R200 and R800. By December, the contributions increase to R2K for the man and R1.5K for the wife, leaving them with a combined total savings of R25 600.

See the post here.

Mzansii loves the lady's plan

The post excited many social media users, who took to the comment section to share that they would try the money-saving plan. Some wished they had partners to start the savings with, while others jokingly asked why the husband was saving more than the wife.

User @MisaJ shared:

"Thank you for this; I'm so motivated, will show you the results in December 🥰."

User @charmy_mndawe asked:

"Why is the wife saving so much 🙈?"

User @MANDY noted:

"I will try it. I pray that God help me to make it."

User @Shazzy felt grateful:

"Thank you, it is clear, I'm starting today

User @Wayne added:

"Must be on seriously high wages if they can save that much."

User @Prolific_B shared:

"I support this, but save on within a fund, gain interest. Don't over think, just save 🙏🏽."

