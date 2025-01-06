One South African started off the year 2025 on a sour note after spending time with family

Nobuhle Boys shared a heartbreaking story of how a jealous family member destroyed her car with four household products

An engine is the heart of a car; therefore, it is always imperative to keep it healthy at all times

A Mzansi lady who spent the festival season with her family in the Eastern Cape regretted her vacation decision.

A Mzansi lady shared how her uncle killed the engine of her vehicle. Image: @torturedforlooks286

Nobuhle Boys went to support her aunt and nephew, who went to initiation school in December.

Lady shares how family member destroyed her car

A South African lady, Nobuhle Boys, shared her heartbreaking story of having to take her car to the mechanic after her uncle destroyed its engine. She unintentionally hurt her uncle’s feelings when she set boundaries with her car.

She jokingly asked that the family make sure that he did not take the car home with him after the homecoming festivities. The uncle took what Nobuhle said to heart and plotted against her.

He filled her car’s petrol tank with soil, dishwashing liquid, salt and water. The concoction caused a leakage and destroyed the engine.

South Africans were amazed by how far the uncle took things. Nobuhle hopes that the mechanic will be able to fix the damage as she cannot afford to buy a new car.

She captioned her post:

“If you were hated in the family when you were young, you will always be hated.”

Watch the video below:

Key tips to keep car engine healthy and in shape

The car engine is the heart of a car, which needs to be healthy at all times. An article by HT Auto Desk explained that the engine must be in perfect shape for a vehicle to function efficiently, which can be ensured by following some necessary yet straightforward steps.

Key tips for healthy engine:

Change engine oil periodically to keep all essential parts well lubricated, ensuring smooth operation and minimal wear and tear due to friction.

Keep changing engine coolant to ensure the powertrain is not impacted by the heat produced during its functioning.

Keep the air filter clean to ensure that the air intake into the engine does not bring any unwanted particles, which can harm the motor.

Check for oil leaks regularly. If they occur, they should be immediately fixed to avoid significant damage to the engine and the vehicle.

Don’t drive on reserve as a fuel tank contains sediments that are really bad for the engine's delicate parts that lie at the bottom of the fuel tank, and if you drive with the reserve fuel, they get to the engine.

Mzansi reacts to jealous family member destroying car

Social media users were baffled by the uncle’s behaviour and commentated:

@TM AUTO WORKS felt sorry for the lady:

“This is painful. Where are you based? I’m willing to help you for free, and you can just buy the necessary parts.”

@uncuthu_organics shared a similar story:

“Mine damaged my car every time I got home. That last straw was cutting the pipe that carries coolant to the Engine and gave me the car to drive it.”

@Mrs Mo wa Forever Living advised:

“Open a case of theft and malicious damage to property since he stole your keys. He deserves jail time.”

@Ms Tee🌺🌺 was baffled:

“Yeah, this is sad. Indeed, let's normalise cutting ties with toxic family members and make the best of the ones we create ourselves. Like, what's this?”

@mthokozisi said:

“The true definition of jealousy. That is why I always sleep with my car keys.”

3 More car-related stories by Briefly News

