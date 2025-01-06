South African Woman Lists Top High-Paying Companies, Mzansi Reacts: "I Wish"

A lady caused a massive stir on social media after she disclosed top high-paying companies in South Africa

The TikTok video went viral online, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

People reacted as they flooded the comments section to share their thoughts on the woman's revelation

One woman in Mzansi caused a huge buzz online after she shared the top-paying companies in South Africa.

A lady lists the top high-paying companies in a TikTok video. Image: @lifereset_za/TikTok and Carlos Barquero/Getty Images.

Source: TikTok

Woman lists top high-paying companies

Boni is known for sharing people's payslips on TikTok under the handle @lifereset_za.

She then unveiled the list of the top-paying companies nominated by her viewers on social media. The TikTok video caused widespread online reactions from people across the nation. Boni named the company Lancet Laboratories and said it ranked number 10 on her list of top-paying companies, as many nominated it.

Boni then revealed the other company, SAB/ABInBev and went on to voice her opinions on the company by saying:

"SAB has always been that girl, SAB/ABInBev, 20, 25 years ago, people who worked for SAB have always spoken highly of the company in terms of salaries and the over all well-being in the company."

@lifereset_za also disclosed that it was not in any particular order, as she listed the next company that ranked relatively high when nominated by the viewers, which was RMB Private Bank.

Take a look at the video below:

SA reacts to the woman's TikTok video

Many people flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts on Boni's revelation, saying:

MaGamndane shared:

"Haibo lancet pays well, Njani. I work there."

Jennerocity wrote:

"I wish I could work for RMB man. I know people who know people who say they are making money shame."

Zaza expressed:

"I think I'm working for the wrong Lancet."

Phindile Shabalala shared:

"I’m happy with my SAB salary shame."

Source: Briefly News