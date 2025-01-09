A young lady was busy enjoying herself in Camps Bay and taking content for social media when a stranger unexpectedly decided to join

The cute encounter was captured by her phone, which she had set up in a good spot to record her dance moves and shared by her on TikTok

The clip received much love online as social media users shared how much the older man's cute gesture entertained them

A man travelling with his wife stopped in the middle of the way and joined a lady dancing in Cape Town. Image: @jasper_zee

Source: TikTok

A model from the Mother City shared a wholesome video she recorded thinking she was capturing her dance moves, but a stranger passing by with his wife decided to be her dance partner.

The encounter went viral after being shared on TikTok under the lady's handle @jasper_zee_, attracting 1.7M views, 308K likes, and nearly 1.6K comments from amused social media users.

Mkhulu join the dance video

The clip begins with @jasper_zee_ setting up her phone at the right angle to record herself dancing. She takes a few steps back while moving to the rhythm and notices someone behind her. Turning around, she bumps into an amused mkhulu, who is also dancing to the music playing and in her recording.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves mkhulu

Over 1.5K social media users took to the comment section to share their amusement. Some commended @jasper_zee_ for not being shy about taking content in public, and others shared that the video left a smile on their faces.

User @Sibusiso Phungula added humour:

"If this video ain't making you smile, ai you really need to a doctor 😁😂."

User @Siphesihle Madlala said:

"This made me smile 🤭.""

User @Sanelisiwe Nelly Sonkqayi commented:

"Old people can be sweet❤️❤️."

User @PlusSizeGoddess28🏳️‍🌈 added:

"We are indeed a rainbow nation🥺🥰."

UserMichaela Stofile shared:

"No DNA, just RSA🥰🥰🥰. I love this for us❤️."

User @Mr Mkonj shared:

"The laughter I just had. I just love my country🥰."

Source: Briefly News