Woman Shows Morning Routine With Working Husband in TikTok Video, SA Impressed by Wife’s Skills
- YouTuber Gugu Mahlangu-Kanana demonstrated how much she pays attention to her husband as a married woman
- The lovely lady posted a TikTok showing some of her wifely duties ever since she walked down the aisle
- Many people were fascinated by the TikTok video showing how much attention she pays to her husband
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Content creator Gugu Mahlangu-Kanana's recent TikTok video went viral after showing people her dedication to being a wife. The lady posted a video detailing what a typical morning looks like for her.
The influencer latest morning routine vlog with her husband received more than 100,000 likes. There were thousands of comments from people who were impressed by her effort.
Lady takes care of husband in morning routine
TikToker Gugu shared that she enjoys doing tasks for her husband to make his mornings easier. The doting wife filmed herself ironing and preparing food for her husband before he headed to work. Watch the video below:
"She's just a girl": Husband watches wife bump Mercedes Benz on gate, SA applauds his patience in TikTok video
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
SA cheers for wife
Many people thought the wife was admirable. Many were gushing over how well she takes care of her husband.
💃❤️Zanele Turnaround ❤️💃 suggested:
"Write him love notes and put it in his lunch bag🥰"
Chef Makoti commented:
"My love language is cooking , when I was on leave, I made baba three meals daily. I had the time of my life 🥰🥺. Now I must reach your level because when he wakes up, I turn the other way and sleep 😂"
😍 beautiful stranger 🇿🇦 added:
"You and @ofentse_mphuti make me believe that there is a good man out there for me 🥰 God, I know you're listening, I am ready now. Please send him 🙏 😉 ♥️. "
Accomplished🇿🇦🇳🇿🇧🇷🇬🇧 joked:
"My husband's wife is so lazy😭"
lehlohonolothoaba3 remarked:
"Even the iron screams rich, rich 😍"
Modern Aunty asked:
"Wena, are you working or are you house corporate?"
RatiM gushed:
"When the wife is loved right, submission comes naturally🥰.. beautiful man, keep it up 😍"
Nomveezz was impressed:
"I need this breakfast cup for myself 🥰"
Dave Thebe joked:
"When I wake up, my wife screams, 'Please iron my shirt as well.' "
Local stunner goes from rural roads to Mercedes streets
Briefly News previously reported that a stunningly beautiful woman known as Gugu Mahlangu has taken to Twitter to share some inspirational snaps of her new whip.
Sinegugulethu shared some pics of her new Mercedes Benz C-Class, and social media users loved it.
She has a YouTube channel with over 20,000 subscribers, where she discusses all things fashion, beauty, and lifestyle.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 2 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za