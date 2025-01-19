YouTuber Gugu Mahlangu-Kanana demonstrated how much she pays attention to her husband as a married woman

The lovely lady posted a TikTok showing some of her wifely duties ever since she walked down the aisle

Many people were fascinated by the TikTok video showing how much attention she pays to her husband

Content creator Gugu Mahlangu-Kanana's recent TikTok video went viral after showing people her dedication to being a wife. The lady posted a video detailing what a typical morning looks like for her.

A TikTok video shows a wife who vlogged the way she gets her husband ready for work each morning. Image: @sine_gugulethu / Instagram / @sine_gugulethu / TikTok

Source: UGC

The influencer latest morning routine vlog with her husband received more than 100,000 likes. There were thousands of comments from people who were impressed by her effort.

Lady takes care of husband in morning routine

TikToker Gugu shared that she enjoys doing tasks for her husband to make his mornings easier. The doting wife filmed herself ironing and preparing food for her husband before he headed to work. Watch the video below:

SA cheers for wife

Many people thought the wife was admirable. Many were gushing over how well she takes care of her husband.

💃❤️Zanele Turnaround ❤️💃 suggested:

"Write him love notes and put it in his lunch bag🥰"

Chef Makoti commented:

"My love language is cooking , when I was on leave, I made baba three meals daily. I had the time of my life 🥰🥺. Now I must reach your level because when he wakes up, I turn the other way and sleep 😂"

😍 beautiful stranger 🇿🇦 added:

"You and @ofentse_mphuti make me believe that there is a good man out there for me 🥰 God, I know you're listening, I am ready now. Please send him 🙏 😉 ♥️. "

Accomplished🇿🇦🇳🇿🇧🇷🇬🇧 joked:

"My husband's wife is so lazy😭"

lehlohonolothoaba3 remarked:

"Even the iron screams rich, rich 😍"

Modern Aunty asked:

"Wena, are you working or are you house corporate?"

RatiM gushed:

"When the wife is loved right, submission comes naturally🥰.. beautiful man, keep it up 😍"

Nomveezz was impressed:

"I need this breakfast cup for myself 🥰"

Dave Thebe joked:

"When I wake up, my wife screams, 'Please iron my shirt as well.' "

Local stunner goes from rural roads to Mercedes streets

Briefly News previously reported that a stunningly beautiful woman known as Gugu Mahlangu has taken to Twitter to share some inspirational snaps of her new whip.

Sinegugulethu shared some pics of her new Mercedes Benz C-Class, and social media users loved it.

She has a YouTube channel with over 20,000 subscribers, where she discusses all things fashion, beauty, and lifestyle.

Source: Briefly News