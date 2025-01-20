Global site navigation

“Only in Mzansi”: Street Washers Clean Delivery Driver’s Helmet at Traffic Light
by  Nerissa Naidoo 2 min read
  • A viral video captured the moment when street windscreen washers decided to help a delivery driver by cleaning his helmet visor
  • The amusing clip, shared by an outreach program worker, shows the street windscreen washers treating the motorcycle helmet like a car windscreen
  • South Africans found humour in the situation, with many noting it as another example of Mzansi's unique local innovation during challenging times

A man's video on street window washers goes viral.
A man posted a video he captured while waiting at a traffic light. His clip, showing street window washers cleaning a motorists helmet visor, went viral. Images: @togerthernessunitenpc
Source: TikTok

A delivery driver's unexpected helmet-cleaning service at a traffic light has left South Africans both amused and proud of local ideas.

Content creator @togerthernessunitenpc, known for sharing community outreach programs, captured the moment when street windscreen washers spotted an opportunity to help a delivery rider. The video shows them carefully cleaning and wiping the glass visor of his helmet, treating it just like a car windscreen.

Watch the video below.

Adapting to circumstances

The scene reflects the resourcefulness of South Africa's informal workers during challenging economic times.

With unemployment recently falling to 32.1% in the third quarter of 2024, many citizens continue to find creative ways to earn a living, from car guarding to windscreen washing at traffic lights.

Mzansi sees the humour

The online community couldn't help but appreciate the uniquely South African moment:

@jayarr joked:

"I'm convinced, we'd make a braai if that Los Angeles fire was in South Africa😭😭😭"

@Zamo celebrated:

"Mara South Africa 🇿🇦 is the best country...velaphi akanaa choice."

@BronwynSamuels quipped:

"I thought we taking our meds this year guys😭😭😂"

@khombisilenyide sighed:

"Mara guys 🇿🇦 I thought we were going to do better this year... it's just getting worse!"

@sweet_melodies observed:

"The way he's just sitting there 😭😭😭"

@BonitaTocknell declared:

"Only South Africa. Every day is never a boring day."

@Litshani94 concluded:

"Just when I thought I've seen it all.....Then boom, I love my country xem🤣🤣"

