“Only in Mzansi”: Street Washers Clean Delivery Driver’s Helmet at Traffic Light
- A viral video captured the moment when street windscreen washers decided to help a delivery driver by cleaning his helmet visor
- The amusing clip, shared by an outreach program worker, shows the street windscreen washers treating the motorcycle helmet like a car windscreen
- South Africans found humour in the situation, with many noting it as another example of Mzansi's unique local innovation during challenging times
A delivery driver's unexpected helmet-cleaning service at a traffic light has left South Africans both amused and proud of local ideas.
Content creator @togerthernessunitenpc, known for sharing community outreach programs, captured the moment when street windscreen washers spotted an opportunity to help a delivery rider. The video shows them carefully cleaning and wiping the glass visor of his helmet, treating it just like a car windscreen.
Watch the video below.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Adapting to circumstances
The scene reflects the resourcefulness of South Africa's informal workers during challenging economic times.
With unemployment recently falling to 32.1% in the third quarter of 2024, many citizens continue to find creative ways to earn a living, from car guarding to windscreen washing at traffic lights.
Mzansi sees the humour
The online community couldn't help but appreciate the uniquely South African moment:
@jayarr joked:
"I'm convinced, we'd make a braai if that Los Angeles fire was in South Africa😭😭😭"
@Zamo celebrated:
"Mara South Africa 🇿🇦 is the best country...velaphi akanaa choice."
@BronwynSamuels quipped:
"I thought we taking our meds this year guys😭😭😂"
@khombisilenyide sighed:
"Mara guys 🇿🇦 I thought we were going to do better this year... it's just getting worse!"
@sweet_melodies observed:
"The way he's just sitting there 😭😭😭"
@BonitaTocknell declared:
"Only South Africa. Every day is never a boring day."
@Litshani94 concluded:
"Just when I thought I've seen it all.....Then boom, I love my country xem🤣🤣"
3 other viral stories amusing SA
- Briefly News recently reported on a mother-in-law who had everyone talking after stealing the spotlight at her son's gender reveal party.
- An uncle's goofy behaviour at his grandmother's funeral left social media users in stitches as he danced and made jokes throughout the ceremony.
- A Big Brother Mzansi employee gave viewers a fascinating behind-the-scenes peek at the show's production that had everyone talking.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a versatile writer and editor with expertise across platforms. Currently a human interest writer at Briefly News, she began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later specialized in professional documents at Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za