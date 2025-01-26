A woman recently reflected on how a man working as a petrol attendant and part-time Uber driver saved the day

The lady found herself in a difficult situation until a knight in shining armour who works at BP showed up at the right time

In a heartwarming retelling, the woman looked back to an unforgettable birthday when a helpful young man did the most for her

A petrol attendant was once one woman's hero. He went out of his way to help someone he had never met.

A woman nearly had the worst birthday ever before a BP petrol attendant and Uber driver did a good deed. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson / Ronaldo Schemidt

Source: Getty Images

The lady looked back at the near-ruined birthday she had four years ago. One Good Samaritan pulled through when she needed it the most.

Woman reflects on helpful petrol attendant

Romy Dijkman fondly remembered a man, Chancy, who helped her make everything right once again after she left her purse on top of her car by mistake on her birthday. The purse contained bank cards and her driver's license. According to GoodThingsGuy, Chancy who was a petrol attendant at BP, was working part-time for Uber on his scooter on his day off when he noticed her purse on the road. Chancy proceeded to gather all the spilt contents into the purse and set out to find its owner.

A BP petrol attendant and part-time Uber delivery driver helped a woman four years ago, and he stayed on her mind. Image: Matthew Horwood

Source: Getty Images

How did BP staff find owner of lost purse?

The kind Uber delivery driver tried to track her down by going to a supermarket after seeing a receipt, and when that failed, he ended up at her bank, which got ahold of Ronny so that she could collect her items. Ronny has not forgotten Chancy since 12 October 2021 when the ordeal happened. Speaking about Chancy, she said:

“Chancy’s honesty, kindness, and dedication are unmatched. To this day, I feel so fortunate to know him. I often stop by the BP Garage, where he has worked for the past six years—a testament to his loyalty and reliability.”

