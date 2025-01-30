South Africans were amazed by one man’s rare activity in the ocean after he shared videos online.

The chap introduced body surfing to his followers who were gagged by how well he handled the subtle waves

The sport can be dangerous and lead to death if one lacks the skill of swimming or knowledge of certain techniques

Body surfing is a popular sport among ocean lovers. The activity does not require any assistance from surfboards.

South Africans were amazed to learn about a rare water sport. Image: @David Sacks

Source: Getty Images

A body surfer simply rides the wave using swim fins that help catch and ride a wave much easier.

SA amazed by gent’s cool body surfing in ocean

An ocean lover, Sandrim amazed thousands of people with his cool skills in the water. The talented gentleman took on subtle waves with just his body and impressive technique.

Sandrim introduced the rarely seen sport to South Africans after posting a video of himself on TikTok. The clip reached over 1.4 million views in a couple of hours.

The chap proved to be a pro in the sport by showing off his tornado-like moves as he shot through the waves with just his body. He mostly used his arms which acted as fins to get him to shore faster.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi amazed by gent body surfing in ocean

A body surfer wowed SA with his cool in-water skills. Image: @Thomas Barwick

Source: Getty Images

Social media expressed themselves in a thread of over 3.3K comments:

@X256🇺🇬🇬🇧 was amazed:

“As an African why is this my first time getting to know of body surfing and seeing it for the first time in my life?”

@commentator... suggested:

“Whoever created Humans should be worshipped.”

@marcsookdeo realised:

“I thought I was the body surf king until I saw this video.”

@KINGSMAN said:

“The dude just woke up one day and installed a new ocean talent.”

@kenneth m wrote:

“I knew Aquaman was based on a true story.”

@Papa Blue° saw the chap’s greatness:

“What is body surfing? And this guy should be in the body surfing Olympics.”

Source: Briefly News