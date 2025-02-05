Local philanthropist BI Phakathi showed that helping people during their time of need will never go out of fashion

The faceless hero helped a woman selling clothing from a taxi, a vehicle in which she also stayed

Members of the online community applauded the man's kind deed and hoped the man's life was filled with blessings

BI Phakathi assisted a woman who was selling clothing from her vehicle. Images: BI Phakathi

BI Phakathi continues to warm hearts by extending love and kindness to those in need. One woman selling clothing from her vehicle experienced the faceless philanthropist's generosity when he stepped in to offer financial support.

Woman gets help from BI Phakathi

In a clip posted on Facebook, BI Phakathi shared how he helped a woman, Bonita Slier, who was selling clothing from popular retail stores (such as Edgars and Identity) from a taxi.

The man shared his interest in the clothing, saying he wanted to buy the items for his mother. Towards the end of the video, BI Phakathi pays the woman, but gives more than what the clothes are worth by giving Bonita thousands of rands.

He said to the woman:

"I'm going to break the bank. This is everything. I have emptied my pocket so that you can change your life."

Watch the Facebook video below:

Seeing the video on Facebook, Bonita shared:

"That was me three-and-a-half years ago. Just an update: I changed my life. I got married and have a beautiful daughter now. I have my own business, and God is good. Thank you, BI Phakathi. May God bless you."

The woman shared a current picture of herself and the person in her life. Image: Bonita Slier

SA appreciates philanthropist's gesture

Local social media users loved the work BI Phakathi had done in his video and expressed themselves in the comment section.

Diane Derksen De Bruin said to the man:

"This is so beautiful. Thank you for being a blessing to others. May God bless you abundantly."

Abdul Kader Lehman, who loved the video, stated:

"This is wonderful! Blessed is the hand that giveth! May the Lord be pleased with you, my brother BI."

Sibusiso Mtungwa left a comment on the post, saying:

"You're an inspiration to others."

Ndlovu Joana wrote to Bonita:

"You are a blessed woman. Order more and start from there. You will prosper. Thank you, BI."

Barbs SA added in the comment section:

"I'm so happy for her. She deserves it."

Mandla Moyo pleaded with the philanthropist:

"Please come to Botswana, too. We are waiting for you, Sir."

