"Not Allowed To Play Amapiano": Friend's Music Taste Put On Blast, Mzansi Digs Afrikaans Jam
People

"Not Allowed To Play Amapiano": Friend's Music Taste Put On Blast, Mzansi Digs Afrikaans Jam

by  Siphesihle Z Luthango 2 min read
  • South Africans were quick to support a woman after she put her friend's music taste on blast by rejecting amapiano
  • The lady can be seen singing along passionately to an Afrikaans song after having one too many drinks
  • People across Mzansi were inspired to share their taste in music outside of the popular SA music scene

A lady put her friend's amapiano tastes on blast.
A woman questioned her friend's amapiano tastes and sang along to an Afrikaans jam that Mzansi loved. Images: @conridem
A lady questioned her friend's amapiano music tastes while passionately singing along to an Afrikaans song. The jam inspired many South Africans to come out of the woodwork and share their favourite guilty pleasure jams, with many praising the woman's taste in music.

Amateur Afrikaans pop star

TikToker @conridem shared the clip of his friend putting on a show for the onlookers in the apartment. The lady can be seen holding a coat hanger as a mic and at one point, dramatically dropped to her knees. Several Afrikaans commenters came to show the lady some love.

Watch the entertaining video below:

A nation of diverse music lovers

Music is one thing South Africans love with a passion. From amapiano to Afrikaans pop ballads and many genres in between, people across Mzansi know how to get down to some good and vibey tunes.

Mzansi loves to jam along to all kinds of music, from Afrikaans pop ballads to amapiano.
South Africans love to have a good time jamming to some music, be it Afrikaans ballads or amapiano. Image: Klaus Vedfelt
Many Afrikaners adored the clip while other South African were inspired to share some of their jams that their loved ones wouldn't agree on. Read the comments below:

@SediSeds said:

"My song!!! This and Toe Vind Ek Jou!!!"

@NalediLannister-Targaryn🌼 commented:

"Your friend is me😭😭✋🏾Laerskools have traumatized us."

@ThabiMatsepe🤍 mentioned:

"This is me on a sober day😭"

@BeauTee💎 translated the lyrics to:

"How am I supposed to walk through life? You promised me till the day of your death, your words made me hope that one day when we're older, one day when we're older, you will never know how much and what."

@AngelaNkadimeng stated:

"Sometimes you are not gowshering you need Afrikaans music 😅👍"

@Khanyi said:

"I love this song 😭😭😭"

@hle_.s commented:

"This is my song😭😭😭the cry I crode when I heard it the first time?!!"

