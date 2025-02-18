A South African lady living in one of Cape Town’s most dangerous townships shared how a burglar used advanced skills

The woman sat quietly to see how the expert would execute his genius plan as he plotted for an electronic device

Social media users were amazed by the robber’s audacity to pull off the stunt and shared their thoughts in the comments

Crime is one of the biggest problems most South Africans face daily, especially those living in townships.

A lady watched as a burglar plotted a genius plan to rob her house. Image: @Peter Dazeley

A woman from Cape Town sat back and watched a burglar execute his genius plan after breaking into her home.

Lady shares clip of how burglar broke into her home

A young lady from Cape Town shared footage of how a burglar broke into her home in broad daylight. Living in Delft, one of the most dangerous parts of Cape Town, the woman sat back and recorded the man executing his genius plan.

The robber saw the open door and plotted to steal an electronic device. He used a long stick to hook it and, slid his weapon through the crack and managed to shift the device closer to him.

Closer to fulfilling his mission, the owner of the house yelled, and the chap was startled and sprinted off:

“He thought I was sleeping.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady watching robber break into house

Social media users were amazed by the burglar’s audacity and shared their thoughts in the comments:

A burglar from Cape Town was on caught on tape breaking into a house. Image: @Lucky Business

@Olwethu Mrwetyana 🤍 sighed:

“Delft will never beat the allegations.”

@thatomello2 said:

“I hated staying there. After work, you start your shift as a security.”

@Ceekho Madolo wrote:

“I only lived there for a week and I couldn't take it anymore. They stole my iPhone, my flat screen, and my couch.”

@mazikode514 explained:

“Guys, it’s a long story to type I didn’t just take a video I watched him plan it. He thought I was sleeping.”

@TheArmchairPhilosopher said:

“I don't even visit Delft. They might steal me.”

