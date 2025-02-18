“He Thought I Was Sleeping”: Lady Shares Clip of How Burglar Used Advanced Skills to Break In House
- A South African lady living in one of Cape Town’s most dangerous townships shared how a burglar used advanced skills
- The woman sat quietly to see how the expert would execute his genius plan as he plotted for an electronic device
- Social media users were amazed by the robber’s audacity to pull off the stunt and shared their thoughts in the comments
Crime is one of the biggest problems most South Africans face daily, especially those living in townships.
A woman from Cape Town sat back and watched a burglar execute his genius plan after breaking into her home.
Lady shares clip of how burglar broke into her home
A young lady from Cape Town shared footage of how a burglar broke into her home in broad daylight. Living in Delft, one of the most dangerous parts of Cape Town, the woman sat back and recorded the man executing his genius plan.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
The robber saw the open door and plotted to steal an electronic device. He used a long stick to hook it and, slid his weapon through the crack and managed to shift the device closer to him.
Closer to fulfilling his mission, the owner of the house yelled, and the chap was startled and sprinted off:
“He thought I was sleeping.”
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi reacts to lady watching robber break into house
Social media users were amazed by the burglar’s audacity and shared their thoughts in the comments:
@Olwethu Mrwetyana 🤍 sighed:
“Delft will never beat the allegations.”
@thatomello2 said:
“I hated staying there. After work, you start your shift as a security.”
@Ceekho Madolo wrote:
“I only lived there for a week and I couldn't take it anymore. They stole my iPhone, my flat screen, and my couch.”
@mazikode514 explained:
“Guys, it’s a long story to type I didn’t just take a video I watched him plan it. He thought I was sleeping.”
@TheArmchairPhilosopher said:
“I don't even visit Delft. They might steal me.”
3 More stories by Briefly News
A Johannesburg tsotsi stole one scholar's laptop and replaced it with a brick while standing in a taxi queue
A lady from Gauteng hid her wig on her way to the taxi rank in Johannesburg to avoid being targeted by robbers
One vlogger's phone was snatched at a Woolworths store in the middle of creating content for TikTok
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Chuma Nontsele (Human Interest Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a Diploma in Journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a News reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle and entertainment. You can reach her at chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za