A young lady shared a heartwarming moment with her viewers which left her in tears

The woman revealed how she was at a job interview when she received yet another good news

People were amazed by the stunner's story as they took to the comments section with congratulatory messages

One woman in Mzansi warmed the hearts of many people online after she shared her touching story.

A lady was offered a job in the midst of attending another interview. Image: @flamboyant_mayi

Source: TikTok

Woman offered a job during interview, leaves her in tears

The stunner who goes by the TikTok handle @flamboyant_mayi recently found herself in tears after being offered a job while she was still attending another interview. The surprising turn of events, which took place during a job interview, has left many people in South Africa buzzing.

Upon receiving the good news @flamboyant_mayi can be seen sitting down as she waited for her name to be called in the clip. She then received an unexpected call from another school informing her that she had been offered a position.

She expressed her excitement after hearing the good news and her eyes were filled with tears as she was overwhelmed with joy, disbelief, and tears of happiness streamed down her face. @flamboyant_mayi went on to say the following in her video:

"I will forever trust God because I manifested everything."

The emotional moment of the woman was captured on camera as she had been waiting outside. She shared how excited she was and emphasised how when it is finally your time "baskets will hold water for you."

@flamboyant_mayi was not sure whether to stay for an interview or go back home as she smiled. The video quickly became a hit on TikTok generating loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments within a few hours of its publication.

Watch the heartwarming clip below:

TikTokkers congratulated the woman on her new job

The online community was impressed and touched by the lady's story as they took to the comments section to shower with congratulatory messages.

Ntando said:

"Congratulations sis God is so good am happy for you."

Reitumetse shared:

"The way interviews are nerve-wracking I would walk out immediately."

Wendy replied:

"Congratulations thina we even loosing hope manje."

Vee _Mathye expressed:

"This happened to me ...but it was for EA...I went through the interview though cause I had more chances of being hired as an Educator than the first school...passed the interview on the 2nd school an."

Thobeh commented:

"Congratulations cc I tap twice into your blessings."

South Africans flex landing jobs on TikTok

Briefly News previously reported that an overjoyed woman took to her TikTok account to share with her followers that she had been employed.

previously reported that an overjoyed woman took to her TikTok account to share with her followers that she had been employed. One young South African woman took to TikTok where she revealed she landed a new job straight after a successful interview, and SA is here for it.

A 21-year-old woman shared with the online community that she successfully landed a six-figure job opportunity without having a degree attached to her name.

A heartwarming video of a group of people celebrating a woman for bagging a job at a clinic sparked a massive buzz in Mzansi.

