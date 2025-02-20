A content creator with tribal marks showed how a Korean skincare product helped fade the dark pigmentation around her traditional scarification without removing the marks themselves

The serum, containing Centella Asiatica Extract, showed visible results within just nine days of consistent use, transforming the darkened areas to match her natural skin tone

Viewers sparked a heated discussion about tribal marks and skincare, with some mistakenly thinking she wanted to remove the cultural markings while others defended her

A woman shared a video showing how she used a Korean skin care product to get rid of dark marks. Images: @skin_carebyshade

Source: TikTok

A woman with traditional Yoruba tribal marks has shared her journey of treating dark pigmentation around her cultural scarification, sparking both interest and controversy online.

Beauty content creator @skin_carebyshade took to social media to document her experience using a Korean skincare product designed to brighten skin and address hyperpigmentation. The SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Ampoule, priced at R350, promises to deliver glowing, glass-like skin while targeting dark spots and acne scars.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Understanding tribal marks

Yoruba tribal marks are traditional scarifications that serve as identification and beautification marks within the culture. These marks, usually inscribed during childhood, primarily function as identifiers of a person's tribe, family, or patrilineal heritage.

While the practice is becoming less common due to modernization, these marks remain an important part of Yoruba cultural identity across Nigeria, Benin, and Togo.

In the clip, the content creator showed dramatic improvements in just two weeks of consistent use. By day three, visible lightening of the hyperpigmented areas was evident, and by day nine, the skin around her tribal marks had matched her natural skin tone.

The Centella-containing serum, which includes ingredients like glycerin and butylene glycol, works by calming and repairing irritated skin.

A woman shared a video showing how she used a Korean skincare product with Centella extract to brighten up her dark spots. Images: @skin_carebyshade

Source: TikTok

Social media weighs in

@dhema💻 expressed concern:

"But the tribal mark looks adorable on you! Why trying to remove it 🥺"

@𝐂_ꨄ clarified:

"She's not removing the marks she's removing the hyperpigmentation inside them."

@rae_cchi defended:

"Olodo people in the CS..she's not trying to clear her tribal marks ..she's clearly showing how skin and how the products is brightening it..ode ni."

@its.mwts suggested:

"You know that strong chemical peel that you have to have your heart rate monitored for maybe it can get rid of tribal marks."

@shugaa supported:

"How much for the serum??? I love ur tribal marks🥰"

@Nicoleen_Duplessis praised:

"Women with tribal marks are warriors I notice they are the most beautiful 🥰🥰but I also can't imagine the pain they go through when it was initially done 😔"

3 other stories about skincare in SA

Briefly News recently reported on a South African woman's budget-friendly solution for dark inner thighs that went viral, with a medical scientist weighing in on the effectiveness of her recommended products.

recently reported on a South African woman's budget-friendly solution for dark inner thighs that went viral, with a medical scientist weighing in on the effectiveness of her recommended products. The latest Vaseline Body Oil launch has caused quite a stir among South Africans, with its hefty price tag for a 200ml bottle leaving many shocked and waiting for promotions.

Former Miss South Africa Basetsana Kumalo shared her exclusive anti-ageing secrets at a prestigious Sandton event, revealing the specific products behind her timeless beauty.

Source: Briefly News