A gogo shared a clip of herself, singing along to the late American singer Angie Stone’s hit song, while sitting on her couch, feeling the rhythm of the beat

The cool granny moved her head to the music, delivering an emotional performance, showing deep respect for the late singer in the clip shared on TikTok

Her heartfelt tribute video touched social media users, many of whom are still mourning the loss of the legendary singer

On 1 March 2025, the music world was struck by tragedy when Angie Stone, the iconic soul and R&B singer, lost her life in a car accident in Montgomery, Alabama. The singer, popular for hits like 'No More Rain' and 'Brother,' was returning home after a show when her vehicle overturned. Sadly Angiew was the only fatality, and eight others were injured in the accident. Fans and fellow musicians have been mourning the loss of the talented artist.

In a tribute, a granny, known as @chantily71 on TikTok, shared a video of herself singing along to Angie Stone's hit song, touching the hearts of many social media users.

Gogo shows love to the late Angie

In the clip, @chantily71 is sitting comfortably on her couch, moving her head in synch with the beat of Angie Stone's 'No More Rain' classic hit. She sings the lyrics with genuine emotion as if the singer herself was in the room. The clip captured the hearts of many, who watched as the granny gave an effortless yet heartfelt performance in remembrance of the late superstar.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens show the granny love

The clip went viral after it was shared, gaining 1.2M views, 201K likes and 6.7K comments from social media users who expressed their admiration for the granny. Many commented that the late singer was surely smiling down from above, touched by the tribute.

Others shared how much they respected the granny for showing love and honour to the late singer, bringing joy to their grieving hearts.

User @BSTNGRL617 asked:

"Whose granny is this, cause I want her to be my granny!"

User @My vintage collection added:

"Gurl. You honored Angie beautifully. Goosebumps."

User @lisa_lisa said:

"This is my favorite Angie Stone song. It makes me tear up. She was stunningly beautiful, talented and that million dollar smile, I will never forget. Rip Angie Stone 🥺."

User @taraharris072 shared:

"Ramona, I'm touched that you post on a remember of Angie Stone with one of her greatest songs. Love and blessings."

User @IAMAFRICAN 2 🇿🇦 commented:

"I read somewhere.."Art is how we decorate space, music is how we decorate time." - What a legacy Ms Angie Stone has left us, for generations to come. 🥰❤."

User @Carlisle Baker said:

"Beautifully done my friend ❤️❤️."

