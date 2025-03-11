A TikTok user took to the app to share a video of a man trying to balance himself in an inflatable boat in a small pool

Seemingly frightened of falling into the water, the man received assistance from two young boys

Members of the online community laughed as the man fell into the pool and applauded one of the boys for making sure he didn't hurt himself

Internet users laughed after seeing a man struggling in a pool. Images: The Good Brigade / Getty Images, @ericpools12 / TikTok

For many people, being in the water is one of the fears that can leave them feeling totally helpless. One man experienced this firsthand as he struggled to stay afloat in a small pool and required assistance from two young boys.

Man down, send help

The TikTok account Eric Pools (responsible for pool maintenance and repairs) uploaded a video on the social media platform showing a man in a splash pool, armed with one floaty.

The man was sitting in an inflatable boat, which one boy in the pool tried to keep steady as he got into it. Another boy outside the pool also tried to assist the visibly scared man.

Unfortunately, the man didn't stay in the pool for long, leaving the boys to burst into laughter.

Watch the comical TikTok video below:

Mzansi laughs at scared man

A few local members of the online community dove into the comment section to express laughter after seeing how frightened the man was in the small pool. Some app users also applauded one of the boys for ensuring the man didn't knock his head against the wall after falling off the inflatable boat.

The man's pool struggles made the internet crack jokes in the comment section. Images: Getty Images

@mr_fanatic0 jokingly wrote in the comments:

"I used to draw this swimming pool at school."

Seeing what the man wore to protect himself, @realestatewithsalz laughed and said:

"It’s the floaty on the arm for me ."

A humoured @thalanasiwaphiwe stated to the public:

"He is fooling around mos. He just wanted the boys to laugh a bit. He can't be that scared."

@ntebo.mo, who found the clip entertaining, added in the comment section:

"Realising you’re 'drowning' when you can just stand up has to be one of the funniest things people who can’t swim do."

@lupipi523 laughed and pointed out:

"The breadwinner can't swim."

@sello.pasca proudly shared with the online community:

"I like the way the young man made sure that Daddy's head was safe."

@zoe000gp7 agreed with what the little one had done and wrote:

"That kid was very smart to protect his head like that."

