The South African side of TikTok is filled with goofy digital creators who make people laugh uncontrollably

People from around the world have created videos sharing just how funny Mzansi people are from watching their content

A gent saw criminals in a police van and interrogated them in exchange for KFC treats

A goofy gent was curious to know what the two criminals captured by SAPS had done that landed them in the back of a police van.

A curious youngster interrogated hungry criminals stuck in the back of a police van. Image: @siso.nduna

Source: TikTok

The chap dangled some treats in exchange for the captured men to spill the beans on how they broke the law.

Curious Mzansi gent interrogates hungry criminals in police van

One South African chap, Siso Nduna was curious when he spotted three men in the back of a police van. The SAPS car was stationary outside of a KFC restaurant where Nduna had bought his warm meal.

Nduna approached the van and was met with hungry criminals who were willing to spill the beans in exchange for a treat. The chap agreed to take the offer and laid down his first question:

“What did you do?”

The captured guys were hesitant to share how they disobeyed the law but eventually gave in after their stomachs growled at the smell of the deep-fried KFC meat. The gents shared that they were found smoking illegal drugs at home.

Nduna rewarded them with one chip each from his KFC order and left them as they were in the stationary SAPS van. The chap went viral on TikTok after he posted the clip with the caption:

“South Africa is a joke.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi floored by gent interrogating criminals in police van

Social media users were dusted by the goofy gent and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments:

@himher trolled the chap and his goofy behaviour :

“You're adding Hope.”

@Bhut Mo decided what a certain funny tribe deserved:

“Xhosa people deserve their own TikTok.”

@Bon Petite 💋 pointed out the chap’s kindness:

“Jokes aside, this is so nice of you.”

@Yenziie Amai Nyembe loved the concept and thought it would make a great advert:

“A new advertisement for KFC.”

@Lelethumdepa_ was in disbelief of their age group and their actions:

“I can’t believe we’re really adults.”

@@iviwemhlontlo trolled the country and it’s goofy behaviour:

“No, South Africa is Grade 12C and the major subject is history.”

@endlessgraceshop said she would have asked for more than just a chip:

“Knowing me I was going to ask for chicken.”

@anitabonita.🎀 commented and likened the situation to a biblical story:

“The last supper! Let Judas eat.”

