Tara Berwin, a content creator from the United Kingdom who moved to Cape Town, wondered about the city's winter weather

The young woman asked locals what she should expect when the colder months came, and the sunny ones waved goodbye

Many Capetonians entered the comment section with their opinions about the temperatures and mood during the cold season

A British woman asked Cape Town locals what she should expect when it came to the weather during winter. Images: EyeEm Mobile GmbH / Getty Images, @taraberwin / TikTok

While meteorologists use advanced technology to predict the weather, people in Cape Town may feel that their city's climate has a mind of its own.

A British woman, curious as to what she could expect, wondered about the weather in winter in the Mother City and had locals giving her a variety of answers.

What's the winter weather like?

A content creator Tara Berwin, who hails from London, England, said on her TikTok account that she had always heard Capetonians express how beautiful summer was but people had to see how bad winter came to be.

Tara, who moved to the Mother City, told app users:

"It's not that I don't respect what you're saying because you've lived here and know the experience more than me, but I have come from a place where the sun rises at 9.30am and sets at 3.30pm and it's minus five degrees.

"I need your honest opinion. Are Cape Town winters as bad as what I've experienced in the UK? Are they as bleak? I would like to know because I think I need forewarning."

Watch the TikTok video below:

South Africans talk weather woes

While a few local members of the online community complained about the British woman being in Cape Town and possibly increasing the cost of living with her presence, others expressed their thoughts about what Tara could expect when it came winter temperatures.

Capetonians were happy to share their opinion about the Mother City's colder seasons. Image: Tim Robberts

@momonater2 shared their take with the young lady:

"I was born and raised in Cape Town, and I now live in London. Winter in London is nothing like winter in Cape Town. I actually think winter in London is better. The darkness stinks, but the cold is not bad."

@elizabeth.devine said to the online community:

"Cape Town winters are bleak for South Africans compared to the rest of SA. I think you’ll find it mild compared to the United Kingdom."

@virtualvigilantetales noted with a laugh:

"As a former Capetonian now living in the Netherlands, it's nothing compared to Europe. You are going to be just fine."

@christagogga added their opinion in the comment section, writing:

"It's not about the cold. Cape Town winters are miserable. It's wet, windy, cold and all four seasons are in one day."

A positive @zhorinaisaacs stated to Tara:

"I was born and raised here. Girl, you are about to have the best winter of your life. I'm excited for you!"

@yvie_h exclaimed in the comments:

"It’s not the winter outside. It’s how cold the houses are inside!"

