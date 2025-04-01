A young South African man shared how he was called out by an employee at Checkers while he was grocery shopping

The gentleman tried to relive one of his favourite childhood memories, but was reminded of his age instead

Social media users were flooded by the hilarious encounter and flocked to the man’s comments section

A young African man tried to relive one of his favourite childhood memories as he went grocery shopping with a friend.

A young chap was called out at Checkers for reliving one of his childhood memories. Image: @za4k1ir

Source: Instagram

The chap got inside a trolley but was immediately told to get off by one of the employees at Checkers.

Man called out at Checkers

A young South African gentleman from Cape Town shared how an employee at Checkers crushed one of his dreams. The chap tried to relive one of his favourite grocery store childhood memories when he swung around in a trolley.

While he was enjoying his little ride, the youngster was met with an unpleased employee who reminded him:

“By any chance you forget, you’re not two years old anymore, you’re a big boy. Thank you, hey.”

The young man was embarrassed after he was told to get off the trolley. He was prepared to film his great adventure before the employee crushed his dream.

The Capetonian said:

“I got asked to get out of the cart at Checkers. I was enjoying my childhood memories. He was hating. My heart dropped. Let's normalise sitting in carts.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi floored by chap called out

Social media users were dusted by a man who tried to relieve his childhood memory:

Mzansi was not happy about one chap being called out at Checkers. Image: @za4k1ir

Source: Instagram

@𝓮𝓼𝓲𝓱𝓵𝓮 shared her thoughts:

“That ‘you're a big boy’ would keep me up at night.”

@Mbali💫🖤 commented:

“If it wasn't an employee from Checkers, I was not going out of that cart.”

@Kuls......did not like how the gent was dismissed:

“No, why was he so rude about it? I would sob.”

@Marva explained:

“I’m sorry, but no one is telling me to get out of the cart, whether it’s an employee or not. I will stare at you until you leave me alone.”

@Shakirah.Shakirah pointed out:

“Some people really hate whimsy.”

@nikitatewary3 shared:

“Honestly, if he weren't a guard or Checkers employee, I would tell him to mind his own business. It seems you were not creating chaos or running rampant through the aisles.”

@why u stalking my pfp👀 wrote:

“Personally, I would cry and never go back to that store.”

@£rin commented:

“I would be a Karen and tell him to bring the manager to tell me to get out of the kart then only I will.”

