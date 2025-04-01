A student had the shock of her life after receiving her R13,800 NSFAS (National Student Financial Aid Scheme) loan only for her to give R10,400 to her residence

Many students across the country require a loan from the organisation to pay for important essentials and university fees

The clip let loose a firestorm of confusion in the comments, with many people complaining about the loans they were waiting for

Students across Mzansi felt the pain of a lady who had to give up most of her NSFAS money to her residence. Images: tebatsoaries

A student received the shock of her life when she realised that she had to give up most of her NSFAS loan to her residence. She originally received R13,800 and was asked to keep only R3,400, with the res taking the rest of the money.

A relatable meltdown

TikTokker tebatsoaries had students in the comments section complaining about waiting for their loans. The student funding programme is important for many people across the country. Many rely on it to pay for essentials and university fees. Students across the country understood what the woman was going through while being confused.

See the video below:

The life of a young SA lady

The rest of the content the lady likes to share revolves around her life and her thoughts. Tons of selfies can be seen within her profile while some posts are about what's occurring within her mind. One clip shows her having the time of her life at res with many people jumping and partying.

The student has shared some clips of her university life. Image: Raul Ortin

She has another clip of her NSFAS ordeal, but this time around it's about a made-up situation where a security guard finds a NSFAS card with R13,800 in it. South Africans loved the original clip the lady shared with many showing how confused they are about how NSFAS works.

Read the comment below:

Lee Łha bow said:

"😭 Once got R28k, NSFAS is the father he think he is."

@Shaka sk Khoza mentioned:

"I thought they said we gonna receive our allowance on the 28th we haven't received a cent since January."

vukonasibuyi0 commented:

"God blessed you, why return the blessings? 😭👍🏽"

mk@legoabe shared:

"College students are living the life of my dreams 😂"

teba_ asked:

"Do you go to my school?? They were so happy in the morning yhoo😭"

Eva 💛 also

"Why is everyone posting about this? Kanti who got it?"

Lakay said:

"To us who's fees are declared but no money in."

MbaliMndebele🇿🇦 asked:

"What's the 10k for?😳"

To which one person answered for 5 month rent.

A lady was the first and only black female that graduated from UCT's 2024 BBusSci Compsci class, an impressive and incredibly difficult thing to do.

