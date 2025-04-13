One woman shared a TikTok video showing her recent unbelievable taxi experience, and it went viral

Passengers who use taxis in South Africa have started a trend where people share their most ridiculous experiences with the public transport system

The lady captured the moment that her taxi driver did the unthinkable while still busy on the road

Another person who uses South Africa's cheapest mode of public transport showed people the bizarre scenario she witnessed. Her taxi driver was preoccupied even while on the job.

The lady received more than 100,000 views after recording hair daring taxi driver. Hundreds of people commented on the video sharing their reactions to the taxi driver's antics.

Taxi driver takes big risk

In a video by @violet_monareng, she recorded the driver who was more interested in a game of cards than his passengers' lives. The taxi driver was shuffling cards with both hands while driving. Watch the video of the driver's actions below:

SA starts bad taxi trend

South Africans have realised that using taxis is not always safe. TikTok users have participated in a trend where they highlight the dangerous situations they experienced while using public transport. According to SaferSpaces, the taxi industry in South Africa is private and unregulated. This means taxi drivers can easily get away with reckless driving or using vehicles that are not roadworthy. Briefly News reported on a woman who had to hold the brake while the driver went on a bathroom break. In another story, a man had to hit the brakes on behalf of a taxi driver who wandered off.

One passenger shared that they used a taxi where a man had to hold the vehicle's door by hand. The videos show that a lot of the taxis in South Africa are in deplorable condition. In another clip, passengers still used a taxi that had a missing door.

SA floored by daring taxi driver

Many people felt that the taxi driver in the video was being reckless. Some online users made light of the situation and shared jokes.

Taz wrote:

"Literally gambling with your lives😭"

Vuyo said:

"God forbid a taxi driver have hobbies 😒"

Mayers🧸 commented:

"🤣 I cannot articulate how random this is."

Neilwe speculated:

"I bet he’s playing cards but didn’t count his own money💀"

Liyabona M remarked:

"Now this is the motivation I need to get myself a car😭"

Mathssss joked:

"Multiple streams of income😩"

bokaknowsball was in awe:

"We gotta be living in a social experiment or simulation 😭🤚🏽"

