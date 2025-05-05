A hilarious video shared by the SA trucking page @SATKWEARETrucking shows a desperate passenger jumping out of a car to use a portable toilet being towed by a truck

The passenger seized the opportunity when both vehicles were stopped at traffic lights, running to the portaloo and emerging with a smile just in time to continue the journey

The surprising moment left the car driver in fits of laughter as he filmed his friend's desperate dash, with netizens joking that this unusual solution should be available at all traffic jams

A quick-thinking passenger found an unusual solution to an urgent bathroom situation while stuck in traffic. Content creator @SATKWEARETrucking, who runs a Facebook community page for South African truckers, shared a funny video in April that was originally filmed in New Zealand. The clip shows what happens when nature calls at the most inconvenient time - while stuck in traffic.

In the video, a passenger in a car desperately needed to use the toilet while they were stopped at traffic lights. Luckily for him, the truck ahead was towing a portable toilet on a small trailer. Seizing the opportunity, the man jumped out of the car, ran to the portaloo, and quickly disappeared inside.

The driver of the car found the situation hilarious, laughing as he filmed his friend's dash to the portable toilet. When the traffic lights turned green, the truck began moving forward with the passenger still inside the toilet. The car driver followed closely behind, maintaining a safe distance.

At the next red light, the truck stopped again, and moments later, the toilet door swung open. The passenger emerged with a relieved smile and casually returned to the car, mission accomplished.

Portable toilet regulations

While the video provides a good laugh, using someone else's portable toilet without permission isn't recommended. For travellers and truck drivers, it's always safer and more hygienic to use designated rest stops, petrol station facilities, or public toilets rather than jumping into someone else's portable toilet.

Besides the obvious hygiene concerns, there could be legal implications for using facilities without permission.

The video appears to have been filmed in Whakatāne, a town in the Bay of Plenty Region on New Zealand's North Island. In New Zealand, certain vehicles must meet specific standards, including having a toilet with a tank holding capacity of three litres per person, among other requirements. This ensures waste is disposed of properly and doesn't contaminate the environment.

A man in New Zealand couldn't wait to use the bathroom and ended up finding a solution to his problem on a truck. Images: @SATKWEARETrucking

Source: Facebook

Social media reactions to the video

@Elke Lang pondered:

"Was it: I quickly want to use a toilet? or: I want to use a quick toilet?"

@Mario Abrahams joked:

"Mobile public toilet for motorists only in South Africa 🤣🤣🤣"

@Sulaiman Solomon suggested:

"Every traffic jam should have one🤣"

@Heidi van Eden clarified:

"South Africa is innocent in this video, people, this happened in New Zealand."

@Tashrique Karriem commented:

"This gives me a business idea 💡"

@Thato Edwin McCullum admitted:

"Knowing my toxic self, I would've let that truck drive away with him😂🔥"

