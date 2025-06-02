A person went viral after cooking two-minute noodles inside an electric kettle, holding down the switch to keep it boiling until the noodles were ready

The unusual cooking method has sparked safety concerns, as forcing a kettle to stay on can damage the appliance and potentially cause electrical fires or other hazards

Social media users shared their own experiences with this risky cooking hack, with many admitting they've tried it before despite the obvious dangers involved

One Johannesburg-based man shared a video of a new way to cook noodles. Images: @karabo.rapotu.775

A creative but dangerous cooking method has left South Africans both amused and concerned after a video surfaced showing someone preparing noodles in an electric kettle.

Content creator @karabo.rapotu.775 from Johannesburg shared the clip on 2 June, capturing what appears to be a person's desperate attempt to cook their meal without traditional cooking equipment.

The person uses an electric kettle to boil two-minute noodles, but instead of using the kettle normally, the person holds down the switch that controls the on-off mechanism, forcing the appliance to continue boiling even after it would naturally switch off when reaching the correct temperature.

This unconventional cooking method involves placing the noodles directly into the kettle with water, then manually overriding the automatic shut-off feature by keeping the switch pressed down. The person continues this process until the noodles are fully cooked, essentially turning their kettle into a makeshift pot.

The reason behind this unusual approach remains unclear, though it could be from not having access to a stove, proper cooking pots, or other necessary kitchen equipment. However, this method poses serious risks to both the person and the appliance.

A video showing a new way to cook noodles left Facebook users shedding tears. Images: @karabo.rapotu.775

Misuse of electrical appliances

Using an electric kettle in this manner can lead to several dangerous situations. When the automatic shut-off mechanism is bypassed, the kettle can overheat, potentially causing electrical fires or damaging internal components. Faulty wiring, blocked steam vents, and overheating are just some of the risks associated with forcing appliances to work beyond their intended function.

Electric kettles are designed with safety features that prevent overheating and dry boiling. By holding down the switch and ignoring these built-in protections, users risk creating electrical shorts, sparks, or even fires. Water spillage onto electrical components can also cause dangerous short circuits.

Alongside this, using appliances incorrectly can void warranties and create long-term damage that might not be immediately visible but could lead to future accidents.

Mzansi shares kettle cooking experiences

The video sparked a flood of comments from South Africans who found both humour and relatability in the unusual cooking method, with many admitting they've attempted similar tricks.

@Princelt Plt jokingly commented:

"I wish you were my mum's child at this point, ubuzonya nyiiii 😭"

@Rethabile Mokotedi discovered family doing the same thing:

"I found my little brother doing this😭😭😭"

@Stheza Deep shared a hilarious consequence:

"I once tried this... The next day, my mum asked me why her tea tasted like noodles🥺😁"

@Mtamzeli Siya Siyanda found efficiency in the method:

"How to prepare 2 minutes in 1 minute."

@King Rocxza Elmusica questioned the situation:

"😂😂😂 is it the pot or the stove that's MIA?"

@Ruth Pamhidzai Murenjekwa called it:

"Madness 😂at its best😮"

