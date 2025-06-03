A video on Facebook of a woman tackling laundry went viral on social media after people noticed her unique set-up

The woman in the video left people scratching their heads as she made use of a washing machine in an interesting way

Other online users saw the logic behind the woman's method of doing the laundry with a twin tub washing machine

A woman in a video doing laundry is the subject of debate about the way she was doing it. Netizens were amazed because she still chose manual labour even though she had a washing machine.

A woman with a washing machine handwashes and went viral, as many were split over her approach to doing laundry. Image: zwiwinhlowa.zwiwinhlowa

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman processing her laundry received more than 8,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who were divided over the way the woman was doing the washing.

Woman with washing machine still uses hands

In a video, a woman was reaching into one of the tubs of her twin tub washing machine and wringing the clothes out. She was placing them in another dish filled with water that had been emptied from the washing machine. The video caught people's attention because many wondered why she was not letting the machine do the whole job.

Woman uses washing machine to clean food

A woman found a way to make use of a washing machine even for kitchen purposes. A lady went viral on social media after she decided to try to use a washing machine to clean tripe. Peeps side-eyed the lady's washing machine use after seeing the process that the woman used to clean her tripe.

A woman used her washing machine for kitchen purposes and people were floored. Image: Kirill Rudenko

Source: Getty Images

SA defends woman's laundry method

While some people thought the woman was doing extra work even with a washing machine, others saw the woman's logic. Facebook users explained that the woman was reusing the soapy water from the machine to avoid being wasteful.

Petro da Silva said:

"With a washing machine shame, teach her how it works."

Blessing Mosina commented:

"This is twintub for heaven's sake. That's how it works. There's nothing wrong with doing that"

Pamela Nontokozo wrote:

"I think she is saving soap and water, she will do all her laundry with the same water and rinse afterwards."

Erica Lötter added:

"For those familiar with twin tub washing machines, you know that emptying the machine to refill with clean water for rinsing can be a bit wasteful. The usual process is to wash, rinse, and spin, especially when dealing with multiple bundles."

Margaret Van Wyk said:

You rinse by hand and spin while the next bundle is washing. There is nothing wrong with the way she is doing it. It saves water and soap

Jo-ann Bester added:

"Yes it is how it works. If you just put the clothes in the spin without rinsing, it gets full of soap and that is how your spin breaks faster. And the clothes is also still full of soap. You also save water and wash more bundles of clothes. Wie is nou dom? 😂"

4 Briefly News stories about clever household hacks

One of the most popular household hack content creators, Mbali Nhlapo, went viral after she showed people the best way to keep pests away without buying fancy chemicals.

Mbali Nhlapo also showed people the best way to clean suede couches using common household items that are readily available

A lady on TikTok showed people the way she recycles soap so that she uses every bit that she bought.

In another video, a woman shared her tip for properly cleaning tile grout after she discovered a special type of soap.

Source: Briefly News