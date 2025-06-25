Straw by Tyler Perry has been one of the most watched Netflix movies released in 2025, and it's been a hit in South Africa as well

One TikTok creator posted a video of how her parents felt while watching the viral Netflix movie

Many people were touched after seeing how emotionally affected both her parents were by Straw

A lady on TikTok posted a video she recorded of the moment her parents were watching Tyler Perry's Straw. The clip went viral as people were tocuhed by the husband and wife's response to the Netflix movie by Tyler Perry.

The video of the parents who were profoundly affected by Straw received thousands of likes. Many people commented on the video to discuss the touching movie by Tyler Perry.

A TikTok video posted by @pmakie shows her parents getting emotional over Straw. Both of the TikTok creators' mom and dad were crying while watching the movie. In one snippet, the mom had her hand over her month in shock. The husband was trying to hide his emotions by lifting the up hs jacket to hide his teary eyes.

Another South Africa cries over Straw

In a similar story, a woman was also touched after watching Straw by Tyler Perry. The Netflix movie is about a woman played by Taraji P Henson who is a struggling single mother with a sickly child. Straw also has a major twist, and the woman's reaction went viral on TtikTok. The lady did not see it coming after watching the main character get into sticky situations, including murder for her child.

SA moved by parents crying over Straw

Most people noticed the woman's dad doing his best to keep his emotions under control. Many remarked that the movie by Tyler Perry was incredibly sad and they understood why the parents were crying. Watch the video of the parents' reaction to Straw below:

RATOOOoo said:

"Yoh ubaba pulling up the jersey yoh hai. 🥺"

user wrote:

'My dad asked why she's always screaming💔💔"

@katelin morris🇿🇦🔥💞 wrote:

"Who's cutting onions 🥺"

Brian commented:

"Some of those tears come from the hardship they have been through themselves. Some of them are reflecting on how god has blessed them against what Jenaya is going through. Even to have a child like you able to post this. 🙏❤️"

@Sabie_Broken gushed:

"They have good hearts🥹"

nkhalaphihlela was touched:

"Your mom is me, 😭😂 - I am her."

Mommy remarked:

"Daddy is also in tears 😭"

🐝 Chani 🐝added:

"I cried watching it, now I’m crying watching people watching i,t knowing it just cut them deep like it got me 😢😢"

Ms_Dayeni joked:

"uDaddy uphelile."

Siv Ngesi is not a fan of Tyler Perry's Straw

Briefly News previously reported that actor Siv Ngesi took to social media to share his opinion about Tyler Perry's new movie, Straw.

The star of the popular Netflix series Unseen said that he struggled to watch past 30 minutes of Tyler Perry's new movie starring Taraji P Henson.

According to Siv Ngesi, the riveting drama movie was a terrible watch, and he mentioned how Tyler makes trash films of late.

