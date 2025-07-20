A former police officer in Gauteng was praised by his community for his response after being subjected to a crime

The man of the law showed people how dedicated he is to justice with a heartwarming gesture to improve the livelihood of those around him

Online users discussed the former SAPS officer's admirable reaction after being the target of thieves

The way a retired policeman reacted to a crime against him earned people's admiration. The man took being a victim of a crime as an opportunity to help other people.

The man decided to show charity in response to crime. Many people were touched by the man who shared a whole family strategy to prevent theft in his community.

In a post shared on Facebook by Kasi Hutslers on 19 July 2024, a retired policeman, Mr Scott from Heidelberg, had a compassionate response after being the victim of theft. The man had cauliflower in his garden, but he never got to enjoy the fruits of his labour after thieves stole his harvest. Instead of getting angry, he saw the theft as a cry for help from people in the community who were hungry. He decided to build a garden on his pavement outside his house.

Mr Scott explained that he could not sit back knowing that people were hungry, so he planted useful crops including beans, tomatoes, eggplants and beetroot. All of the produce is available to the community for free. The police officer hopes that his generosity will inspire others to work together to prevent hunger.

South Africa applauds communal garden

Many people were impressed by the man's effort for the people in his community. Online users praised the man who showed compassion despite suffering injustice.

Angel Masabata said:

"Humanity, you're a blessing to your fellow people, not allowing skin colour to blind your mind."

Devoted Welding and Projects wrote:

"I'm so humbled by your selfless act, you decided to plant a lot more vegetable varieties after noticing that your cauliflower were stolen. If I were you, I would have installed devil forks to prevent them from stealing again😂😂. You are such an amazing soul. I pray that the municipal police will never harass you for utilising their land for the greater good."

Mduduzi Nsibanyoni applauded:

"I hope they take a lesson from you and they start their own garden, in honesty, we can't go hungry while we have the soil to plant, back in the day, people planted, that's why you could hardly find beggars in our streets."

Gugu Sithole remarked:

"We could all eat for free if we all planted something and shared with each other. Things like concrete road barriers could be replaced with fruit trees. Municipalities don't like what he is doing, though."

