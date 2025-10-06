An American traveller kicks off his culinary adventure in Langa, Cape Town, sampling fresh street food from a bustling bus station that serves quick, flavorful meals for passersby.

South Africa is captivating international food lovers, and Americans are taking notice. One viral Instagram video was posted on 11 August 2025, showing an American traveller diving into the rich street food culture of Langa, a township in Cape Town, offering a firsthand experience of local flavours. American tries street food in South African township and Mzansi is loving it. Image: Chris The Authentic Traveller/ Instagram and Daniel de la Hoz/Getty Images.

The adventure begins at a busy bus station in Langa, where food vendors prepare mouthwatering fresh meals for passersby. The first stop? A quick but satisfying meal straight from the heart of the township's vibrant food scene.

Food for the soul

The video was shared by @dezemba_sa, showing the side of Cape Town we hardly see, the Langa township. Chris, the traveller, heads to 7 Colours, a well-known local spot where he enjoys a traditional South African dish. The plate shows a medley of beetroot, carrots, beans and fresh chicken, a delicious combination that represents the country's diverse culinary influences.

The experience continues with a visit to a nearby butchery where Chris tries meat paired with pap, a beloved South African side dish made from maize. The hearty meal shows the true essence of South Africa's food culture.

Mzansi is impressed by the American eating in Langa township. Image: Morsa Images/Getty Images.

There's nothing like home-cooked meals

The journey ends with a visit to a local woman's home to try Rockbun's. A freshly baked cake made with carrots and raisins. This sweet treat offers a perfect ending to a day full of South African food delights.

pam_001_25 commented:

"@authentic_traveling @dara_for_enjoyment_only you are trending this side 🙌🙌🙌"

mpofuluwela wrote:

"Let's go 🇿🇦."

masuphadavid said:

"By the time he went back to the States, he had gained weight."

mmeiks stated:

"We eat real meat akere."

mihlalitwala commented:

"Trust my city for clean street food 👏👏that’s Cape Town for you."

Watch the Instagram video below:

