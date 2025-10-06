A TikTok video shows South African expats at a Melbourne meetup, the event "Braai Day" featured iconic South African foods, cricket, and lively chatter, capturing the essence of Mzansi culture

These South African expats have formed a tight-knit community, drawn by the city's welcoming environment and job opportunities

For South Africans, a braai is more than just cooking; it's a tradition that unites people, and the Melbourne gathering highlighted this social ritual, with boerewors, pap, and chakalaka giving the expats a taste of home

A TikTok video went viral after a recent gathering of South African expats in Melbourne, after being uploaded on 05 October 2025.

SA expats have a fun braai in Melbourne waving the SA flag. Image: @ubuntudownunder /TikTok

Source: TikTok

The gathering named "Braai Day" has the city buzzing with the sounds of cricket, dominoes and lively chatter. It was a celebration of South African culture, featuring all the beloved parts of a true Mzansi gathering. Peppermint tart, the sweet dessert that is a crowd favourite, is accompanied by the aroma of sizzling meats on the braai.

South African expats

Melbourne has become a popular destination for South African expats because of its diverse and welcoming environment. The city is home to a growing community of South Africans who are drawn by its vibrant culture and job opportunities. South African expats in Melbourne have created a strong support network, staying connected through social groups, online communities, and events like Braai Day, which helps maintain their cultural ties while joining the local Australian lifestyle.

The importance of a braai

The video was posted by @laraweber_, who showed off the heart of Mzansi in Australia. For South Africans, a braai is far more than just a barbecue; it's a cherished tradition that brings people together, regardless of the occasion. Whether it's a holiday, a weekend gathering, or simply an excuse to connect, the act of sharing food cooked over an open flame plays an important role in South African social life.

The braai is often accompanied by signature dishes like boerewors, pap, and chakalaka, all enjoyed with friends and family. This communal cooking and eating experience shows the warmth and hospitality for which South Africans are known, making it the perfect focus for expat gatherings in Melbourne.

At events like Braai Day, this cultural cornerstone not only offers a taste of home but also creates deep connections within the expat community.

Mzansi is impressed with expats flying the SA flag at a Melbourne gathering. Image: Olga Pankova/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The comments section was filled with jokes about moving to Melbourne for the next gathering, while others asked for the event to be held in Sydney next time. The event showed, no matter where in the world you end up, the spirit of home is always alive when you share it with the right people. Whether it's enjoying a game of 30 seconds, playing cricket, or just being in the company of fellow South Africans, this Melbourne get-together proved that home is never far away.

The buzz continues as expats eagerly await news of the next Braai Day event. Could this become a regular Melbourne meet? Only time will tell.

Colonel Angus said:

"Please have another 1 soon. We are in 😁"

Adrian Abrahams commented:

"This is great. I would definitely join the next one."

lieslpetersen wrote:

"We will happily welcome you to Melbourne."

Ang 🇿🇦🇦🇨 stated:

"Love, love this Ren. Going to fly to Melbourne for the next one 😊. Would love to catch up with your dad as well 😊"

NooNoo commented:

"I just know you guys are going to stay in touch ❤️🇿🇦."

kellyannegeorge🇿🇦🇦🇺 said:

"Love this! Cannot wait to meet you, Lara !❤️"

Dee // Melb, Aus wrote:

"OMG, when is the next one!? My grandma would love this! 🇿🇦😍"

Craig In Sydney🇿🇦🇦🇺 commented:

"I’m moving to Melbourne 😂 I’m done with Sydney 🥰"

Watch the TikTok video below:

Source: Briefly News