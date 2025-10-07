While English is taught in schools, Portuguese is the main language in Maputo, so it's helpful to learn some basic Portuguese phrases or use a translation app

Unlike in South Africa, Maputo has minimal or no power outages, ensuring a smooth, uninterrupted travel experience

Carry R200 for small expenses, bring strong mosquito repellent, and pack accordingly for Maputo's warm, humid climate, similar to Johannesburg's

A local woman shared a TikTok video of her essential tips for visiting Maputo after she had her trip. She uploaded the video on 4 October 2025, leaving the comments buzzing about South Africans not speaking Portuguese.

A young woman enjoying a dinner at the waterfront in Maputo, Mozambique. Image: Westend61 /Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Maputo is the vibrant capital of Mozambique, bursting with culture, history and natural beauty. To make the most of your visit, there are a few essential things to keep in mind before you go.

1. Not everyone speaks English

While English is taught in schools, it is not the main language spoken in Maputo. Portuguese is the official language, and it is widely used throughout the city. Though some locals may understand basic English, it's not commonly spoken, especially outside of tourist spots. Consider downloading a translation app on your phone or learning a few basic phrases in Portuguese.

2. The weather is similar to Johannesburg

Maputo enjoys a tropical climate similar to Johannesburg. It has hot and humid summers, with mild and dry winters. If you're used to Joburg's weather, you'll feel right at home in Maputo. The city's weather is perfect for outdoor activities, and remember it's on the coastline, so bring your swimming costume.

3. No load shedding

One of the advantages of travelling to Maputo is that you won’t need to worry about load shedding, a common issue in South Africa. The city experiences minimal or no power outages, meaning your stay will likely be uninterrupted by electricity cuts. This can make your trip more comfortable, as you’ll have reliable power for your devices, work, and leisure activities.

4. Carry R200 for small expenses

Before you leave for Maputo, it’s a good idea to carry R200 for small expenses like buying airtime, local transportation, or a SIM card. While larger transactions can be done with a credit or debit card, it’s always helpful to have cash on hand for smaller purchases, especially in local markets or when taking a taxi. Having some cash will ensure you’re ready for any unexpected needs during your travels.

5. Bring a strong mosquito repellent

Given Maputo's warm, humid climate, mosquitoes can be a pain, especially in the evenings. Malaria is also a concern in some parts of Mozambique, so it’s important to take preventive measures. Be sure to pack a strong insect repellent to protect yourself from bites, particularly if you plan to spend time outdoors. You can find mosquito repellent in most pharmacies, but it’s always a good idea to bring your own to avoid any inconvenience.

6. Health and safety concerns

It’s important to stay on top of your health and safety while in Maputo. Make sure you have any necessary vaccinations before your trip, and drink bottled water instead of tap water to avoid stomach issues. While Maputo is generally safe for tourists, it’s wise to exercise common sense. Stick to well-populated areas and avoid walking alone at night, especially in unfamiliar places. Use reputable taxi services or ride-hailing apps like Uber to get around the city safely.

7. Currency and payments

While the Mozambican Metical (MZN) is the local currency, the South African Rand (ZAR) is also widely accepted in Maputo, particularly near the South African border. It’s useful to carry both currencies, but be aware that the exchange rate may move up or down. Currency exchange services are available at the airport, hotels, and local banks, but it’s worth checking the exchange rate before converting large sums.

8. Things to do while you're there

Visit the Maputo Central Market, where you can shop for fresh food, local handicrafts and souvenirs for a keepsake, or go to Inhaca Island just off the coast of Maputo, known for its stunning beaches, snorkelling and nature reserves. If you're an art lover, then the National Art Museum is a must-visit. It shows a wide variety of contemporary Mozambican art and is a great way to experience the country's artistic heritage.

If any of those activities make you hungry, then go explore the local Mozambican food, trying dishes of matapa, which is a traditional dish made of cassava leaves, peanuts and coconut milk or piri-piri chicken, a spicy grilled chicken or some freshly caught seafood.

Many in the comments expressed that in Maputo they are touch English from a young age. Image: 10 000 hours /Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Maputo is an exciting and vibrant city with so much to offer travellers, but being prepared can make your trip even more enjoyable, as shared by @agang_nkuna. By keeping these essential things in mind, you'll be ready for a great holiday adventure.

As the TikTok video revealed, understanding the language situation and a few other practical tips can make all the difference. So, before you pack your bags, make sure you're well-prepared for a fantastic adventure in Maputo.

