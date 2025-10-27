A South African content creator in the United States shared her experience of getting a proper Dominican blowout

She shared how she felt at home after seeing the stylists with a swirlkous, rollers, and dye in their hair

Many South African online users found similarities between her experience and what could be expected in the Coloured community

A Coloured woman in the United States got a Dominican blowout that impressed many. Images: @gillthe1

Source: Instagram

A South African Coloured woman living in the United States filmed her first experience with an authentic Dominican blowout, a hairstyling process that has taken the internet by storm. Internet users couldn't help but compare the woman's experience to what one would expect in the Coloured community.

Gillian, the local content creator, shared that she visited a hair salon called D'Elena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, which had one of the highest ratings on Google (4.7 stars).

She told people on the internet:

"The fact that they barely spoke English was my sign that I was in the perfect place. They also assumed that I was Dominican when I walked in, so I had to explain that I was from South Africa, and they were k*k bang (very scared) that I was from South Africa."

She stated that she was immediately helped when she stepped inside and received a hair wash from an 'aunty wearing a swirlkous,' a stocking worn on one's head to protect blown-out hair. Gillian described the wash as one of the best she had ever had, emphasising how gentle the woman was.

The next woman to help Gillian had dye in her hair, which she thought was a sign that she would appreciate the results to come. A third woman with rollers in her hair, the salon owner, took over after the second 'aunty' had to rinse the dye off. She came back to finish the job by flat ironing Gillian's hair.

"They offered to put my hair in a swirlkous, but I had to decline because we were going out for lunch. I absolutely loved my entire experience.

"I completely understand why everyone assumes I'm Dominican here. This is my people. I felt like I was right at home."

What is a Dominican blowout?

According to the beauty salon LEUR BOURDOIR in the United States, a Dominican blowout is a hair treatment using heat, rollers, and styling products to achieve a straight, natural, and lightweight look.

"It’s a popular technique for people with thick, curly, or tangled hair."

The process strays away from chemicals, typically includes deep conditioning, and has the option to include wrapping the hair for a smooth finish.

Women showing the results of a Dominican blowout. Images: @leurbourdoir

Source: Instagram

Dominican blowout impresses the internet

Several members of the online community shared their thoughts and opinions about the Dominican blowout in the comments section. Some confessed they assumed that Gillian was getting her hair done in South Africa, while others felt there were similarities between Dominican and Coloured cultures when it came to hair care.

@vickyjaftha shared their experience with Gillian, writing:

"Girl, I went to a Dominican salon in Virginia, and the fact that the aunty who did my hair had a swirlkous on was all the confirmation I needed that the children at the back (hair) were going to be taken care of."

@aanisha001 stated with a laugh:

"I thought the swirlkous was a Cape Town Coloured thing."

@carmi_jo told the online community:

"I always go to a Dominican hair salon. They know my roots, baby. Whenever I'm there, I feel at home."

@missrallz, who loved the look, noted:

"I know a good blow when I see one, especially if you didn't put it in a kous and it's windy outside! Highly approved!"

@candicewitbooi0 laughed and wrote:

"I'm scared to ask how much you paid in rands."

After hearing Gillian say that the hairstylists thought she was Dominican, @user369954699215 added their opinion under the post:

"South African Coloured girls look a lot like Dominican girls, and they have our hair texture, so I trust them with my hair."

See the results in the TikTok video posted on Gillian's account below:

3 Other stories about hairdos

In another article, Briefly News reported that a woman from Durban shared how satisfied she was with her R180 hairstyle after sharing what she wanted compared to what she got.

reported that a woman from Durban shared how satisfied she was with her R180 hairstyle after sharing what she wanted compared to what she got. South African singer-songwriter Simphiwe Dana's hairstyle faced comparisons to that of the iconic Miriam Makeba's. This comes after she accused actress Nomzamo Mbatha of copying her hairstyle in the series Shaka iLembe .

. A local woman was set on using Sunlight soap, the classic green bar, to achieve super-sleek hair. While some social media users were interested in the method, others raised their eyebrows.

Source: Briefly News