A video on TikTok went viral as it showed the way teachers at Zwelibanzi High School on gender swap day. They were all fully committed to putting on convincing outfits of the opposite gender.

Teachers' gender swap day at work goes viral on TikTok. @zwelibanzihighschool

Source: TikTok

The principal of Zwelibanzi High School also appeared in the video. People were amused as the school staff introduced themselves in their funny outfits.



In a video posted on TikTok by @zwelibanzihighschool, A group of teachers stood in a line ready to show off what they wore to work. The clip was interesting because they had to dress up as a different gender for their workday. The first person who appeared wore a pink dress and a curly bob wig. He introduced himself in the clip, and he did not look too happy to be wearing the woman's outfit. All the male teachers wore dresses with a wig or headwrap. The Life Orientation teacher, who introduced herself, saying she has an amazing body, caught online users' attention.

Zwelibanzi High School celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2025. Image: @zwelibanzihighschool

Source: TikTok

SA reviews teachers' gender swap day

People make jokes about the teachers who did the most with their outfits. Many could not help but point out how committed most of the teachers were to the dress-up day. Watch the video of the teachers below:

odwap was impressed by some of the teachers:

"The male teachers understood the assignment. Hayi shame bakhuphe unyawo 😂"

maryphaho applauded the amle teachers:

"The guys ate🤣🤣. The Pink dress🔥, the Green dress with Cardigan, the Light Green traditional dress🔥🔥 and the long Floral dress🔥"

Zinhle Mdlovu🇿🇦 said:



"The Award goes to No.1 Mr Gamede-Pink Dress, Teacher No.2 Mr Orange Phinifa and brown handbag No.3 Mrs Gas,a Business Studies 🥰🥰"

ZD maKhumalo gushed over the make teachers:

"I'm loving the male teachers, they are the look 🥰"

chloesmith1642 was impressed by one of the female teachers:

"Listen, that teacher with the fake Mkhaba understood the assignment 😂"

thandekilemthabel criticised others:

"The English teacher and principal didn't put effort 🥺"



Mthobisi Mkhize exclaimed:

"The principal is not principaling ngeke😳"

Lungile🇿🇦 was amused:

"The 1st one got me confused 😂"

